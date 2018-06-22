A new study explores the surprising interaction between body mass index and breast cancer. The researchers hope that the results will lead to a better understanding of the mechanisms and risk factors involved.

In the United States, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

Also, compared with other cancers, this affects younger women more often.

Understanding why it happens in some people and not others is, of course, a priority.

A number of risk factors for breast cancer are now known, and one of these is adiposity. This is the amount of fat an individual carries on their body.

However, the influence of adiposity — as measured by body mass index (BMI) — is not as clear-cut.

Before menopause, a higher BMI seems to be protective against breast cancer, and the opposite is true after the menopause, at which point a higher BMI starts to increase risk.

This relationship has been studied previously, but because cases of premenopausal breast cancer are less common than postmenopausal breast cancer, individual studies have often lacked the participants required to draw solid conclusions.