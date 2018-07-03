Our immune system puts up a good fight against cancer, but this cunning disease can subvert our body’s defense mechanisms in subtle ways. New research, however, might have found a way to outsmart cancer cells and give our immune system the boost it needs to win the fight.

Macrophages — the name of which comes from ancient Greek, meaning “big eaters” — are the largest immune cells in our body.

The first line of defense against infections, these cells are the first to come to the rescue in cases of viruses or bacteria.

Macrophages also offer help in the fight against cancer. There are two types of these cells — M1 and M2 — and they both serve complementary roles.

M1 macrophages activate the immune system, “telling” it to start fighting, while M2 cells soothe the ensuing inflammation.

However, cancer has a double-edged strategy of getting past the macrophages’ vigilant eyes. For one thing, it turns the combative M1 macrophages into peaceful M2s. For another, its malignant cells emit a “don’t eat me” signal that tricks M1 cells into leaving them alone.

Now, however, researchers from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA, might have found a way to outfox cancer’s clever ways, defeating both of its mechanisms in one knockout blow.