For some time, we have known that a region of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex is linked to violence, though it has been unclear whether particular patterns of activity in that area are, in fact, the cause behind aggression.

The brain’s prefrontal cortex has been linked to the control of aggressive behaviors .

And, studies have suggested that damage to this part of the brain can cause people to become more violent and antisocial.

But it has remained unclear whether deficits in the prefrontal cortex drive violent behavior, or whether such problems — and the behavioral issues — are caused by a third and unknown factor.

So, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have wondered whether stimulating the prefrontal cortex with electric currents could help to curb violent impulses.

“If an offender’s brain is scanned,” states study author Olivia Choy, “we don’t really know if it’s the brain deficit that leads to the behavior or if it’s the other way around.”

“One of the main objectives of this study was to see whether there was a causal role of this brain region on antisocial behavior,” she adds.

Their experiments, which were carried out on healthy adult volunteers, seem to suggest that this could actually be a viable, minimally invasive solution to an age-old problem.

Senior author Roy Hamilton notes, “The ability to manipulate such complex and fundamental aspects of cognition and behavior from outside the body has tremendous social, ethical, and possibly someday legal implications.”

A paper detailing the team’s methods and findings was published yesterday in the Journal of Neuroscience.