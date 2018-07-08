A large study stretching over a 4-year period challenges popular beliefs, as it finds “no evidence” that cannabis use improves the symptoms of chronic pain.

Rather than improving them, cannabis may worsen symptoms of chronic pain, suggests a new study.

More and more people are taking prescription opioids for pain management, making the phenomenon “an emerging public health concern globally.”

Of all the countries in the world, North America has the “proportionally highest” use of prescription opioids.

Due to opioids’ side effects and highly addictive nature, researchers and patients alike are now turning to medical marijuana, or cannabis, as a potentially safer alternative.

In particular, managing chronic pain that is not related to cancer is the most commonly reported reason for marijuana’s medical use — at least in the United States.

Also, among those prescribed opioids for chronic pain management, the hope is that cannabis would help them to reduce the prescription drugs.

However, clinical evidence in support of cannabis’s benefits for managing chronic non-cancer pain has been scarce or controversial. There is a lack of long-term randomized clinical trials, and of studies testing if cannabis use indeed reduces the need for opioids.

But now, the Pain and Opioids IN Treatment study rectifies this by analyzing the effects of cannabis use over a period of 4 years in a sample of over 1,500 participants with chronic non-cancer pain.

The study — which is one of the largest of its kind — is now published in the journal Lancet Public Health.

Gabrielle Campbell, Ph.D. — from the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia — is the lead author of the paper.