What are the health benefits of wild yam?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 10 Jul 2018
By Aaron Kandola
Reviewed by
Wild yam is a plant that people have used for centuries in alternative medicine. Potential medicinal uses for wild yam include the treatment of menopause symptoms, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and muscular cramps.

There are various other names for wild yam, such as colic root, devil's bones, rheumatism root, or China root. While there are over 600 species of wild yam, only 12 are edible.

In this article, we investigate the potential medicinal uses of wild yam and the evidence supporting them. We also look at how to take it and its safety and side effects.

Benefits and uses

Wild yams in a bowl.
Some believe that wild yam may help treat symptoms of menopause and rheumatoid arthritis.

The bulb and roots of wild yams contain a chemical called diosgenin, which can influence the production of several useful hormones in humans, such as estrogen or dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). Consuming wild yam may be a natural way of promoting these hormones in the body, which could have certain medical benefits.

However, at present, there is little evidence to support any medical applications of wild yam. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have yet to evaluate wild yam for its safety or effectiveness.

Some of the potential medical uses of wild yam include:

Menopause symptoms

Some traditional medicine practitioners suggest using wild yam as an alternative to estrogen replacement therapy for treating symptoms of menopause. The theory is that wild yam may increase or stabilize estrogen levels in the body to help relieve a person's symptoms.

However, there is very little evidence to support these claims. One of the only studies available on the topic found that the 23 women who applied a wild yam cream over a 3-month period experienced no changes in their menopausal symptoms.

Essential oils and menopause: Can they help?
Essential oils and menopause: Can they help?
Here, we examine whether essentials oil can help to treat symptoms of menopause.
Read now

Rheumatoid arthritis

Some traditional medicine practitioners believe that wild yam has anti-inflammatory properties and use it to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the joints. This can cause pain and stiffness that restricts mobility in people with the condition.

It is possible that wild yam might reduce this inflammation and have a positive effect on symptoms, but there is little evidence to support this.

Blood sugar regulation

Wild yam also contains a chemical called dioscoretine, which some people think helps with the regulation of blood sugar levels. Wild yam could be useful in regulating blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. However, the effect of dioscoretine on blood sugar has only been studied in animals so far. It is unclear whether it would have the same effect in humans.

Cramps and muscular pain

Other proponents of wild yam, believe that it has anti-spasmodic properties, which are substances that reduce muscle spasms. This anti-spasmodic property means that wild yam might be useful for reducing cramps and muscular pain related to premenstrual syndrome (PMS), for example. However, more research is needed to support this.

How to take wild yam

Consuming wild yam is rare due to its bitter taste. However, it is available in a variety of formulations, including:

  • tablet
  • capsule
  • tincture
  • cream
  • tea
  • powder

Many of these formulations of wild yam are available to purchase online.

How much wild yam to take depends on several factors, such as:

  • the person's health condition
  • the person's age
  • the formulation of the wild yam

However, scientific studies have yet to determine a safe and effective dosage range for wild yam. It is therefore essential to consult a medical professional before taking wild yam. Always read the packaging carefully before using.

Safety and side effects

Nausea and headaches are potential side effects of wild yam.
Nausea and headaches are potential side effects of wild yam.

The FDA have not yet evaluated wild yam for its medicinal use, so there is little detailed information on its safety or side effects.

Wild yam is a natural substance, but this does not mean it is free from side effects. In small doses, wild yam is considered safe for most people. However, large amounts of wild yam can lead to side effects, including:

Some people may also have an allergic reaction to wild yam. For example, wild yam may cause skin irritation when applied as cream.

People who have hormone-sensitive conditions, such as breast cancer or uterine fibroids, should not use wild yam. It is possible for wild yam to influence estrogen production and worsen the condition.

There is also insufficient evidence about whether wild yam is safe during pregnancy, breast-feeding, or for young children. For this reason, doctors recommend people avoid using wild yam during these times.

Wild yam has been shown to interact with certain medications. For example, it can interact with estradiol, which is a substance used in certain birth control pills or hormone replacement therapies.

There may be other medications that wild yam can interact with, but further investigation is needed. It is essential to consult a doctor before taking wild yam to ensure it is safe for use.

Outlook

Although traditional medicine practitioners use wild yam to treat a variety of health conditions, further research is needed to determine its safety and effectiveness.

Wild yam may interact with other medications, and consuming large amounts can lead to side effects. It is, therefore, necessary to speak to a doctor before taking wild yam.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

What are the health benefits of shatavari? Shatavari, also called Asparagus racemosus, is a root used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. It is believed to boost female reproductive health, but what does the research say? Learn more about the uses, benefits, and side effects of shatavari here. Read now
Uses and side effects of black cohosh for menopause The menopause is not a condition but a series of symptoms that can cause discomfort for a woman as the ability of her ovaries to produce eggs winds down with age. Black cohosh is sometimes used to treat hot flashes, excessive sweating, mood changes, and other symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. Does it work? Read now
What are the benefits of konjac? Konjac is a plant with a starchy root, or corm. This corm is used in dietary supplements and in the production of jellies and flour. Find out more about the potential health benefits of konjac, including managing diabetes, reducing cholesterol, and treating constipation. Get some tips, too, on how to use it safely. Read now
What's to know about horny goat weed? Horny goat weed is a medicinal herb that people use to treat many conditions including hay fever, osteoporosis, and erectile dysfunction. There is evidence to support its use, but horny goat weed can cause side effects such as nausea and mood changes. It is best to speak to a doctor before using it. Here, learn more. Read now
Ginger for arthritis pain: Will it work? Ginger has long been used as a remedy for various conditions, and it is a popular home remedy for treating arthritis pain. How well does it really work? We look at the science, how to take ginger safely and how much to take. You can also get some tips on other spices to try, and other ways to relieve arthritis pain. Read now
Nutrition / Diet
Diabetes Menopause Rheumatoid Arthritis

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 10 July 2018.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Kandola, Aaron. "What are the health benefits of wild yam?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 11 Jul. 2018. Web.
    12 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322423.php>

    APA
    Kandola, A. (2018, July 11). "What are the health benefits of wild yam?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top