As probiotics and prebiotics grow ever more popular, a new study asks whether we know enough about their potential dangers. After examining the current literature, scientists discover that adverse events are often missed.

The age of gut bacteria is upon us. Almost daily, new studies are being published explaining yet another way in which our microbiome helps or hinders in health or disease.

These are fascinating times for our microbiome.

Health and wellness products are also enjoying a spike in popularity, so microbiome-altering foods and supplements are all the rage.

Two main categories are widely available:

probiotics, which are live microorganisms

prebiotics, which are designed to alter or encourage the bacteria already in the gut

Also available are synbiotics, which combine both probiotics and prebiotics in one product.

The increased scientific interest in gut bacteria and the prominence of health-based businesses have presented a unique problem. Scientists are now asking whether we know enough about prebiotics’ and probiotics’ safety.