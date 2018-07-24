The dream of being able to preserve our physiological youth has haunted humanity for centuries, and the more science advances, the more we gain hope that this dream will some day become reality.

Hair loss and the development of skin wrinkles are something we all begin to experience, to greater or lesser degree, as we grow older.

These symptoms of aging are largely dictated by decline of mitochondrial function within cells.

Mitochondria are key cellular structures that produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the “fuel” that maintains healthy cellular function.

When mitochondria can no longer function properly or produce the required amount of ATP, this can have harmful consequences.

Other than leading to the wrinkling of skin and hair loss, mitochondrial dysfunction can contribute to the development of many chronic diseases.

In a recent study, Keshav Singh — from the University of Alabama at Birmingham — and colleagues have been experimenting with ways of reversing a DNA mutation that leads to mitochondrial dysfunctions.

In a paper now published in the journal Cell Death & Disease, the researchers report that in working with a mouse model, they have been successful in restoring mitochondrial function, thereby reversing the wrinkles and hair loss observed in the rodents.

“To our knowledge, this observation is unprecedented,” says Singh.