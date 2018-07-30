A new study — conducted by researchers at Stanford University in California — reveals that common foods can cause blood sugar spikes in otherwise healthy people. Paying closer attention to these spikes could prevent diabetes and some of its complications.

Over the course of a day, blood sugar levels may spike to diabetic and prediabetic levels, even in healthy individuals.

Diabetes affects over 30 million people in the United States, which is almost 10 percent of the population. An additional 84 million people have prediabetes.

Abnormal blood sugar levels are a hallmark of this metabolic disease. To measure these levels, physicians use two main methods: they either take fasting blood sugar samples, which informs them of the level of sugar in the blood at that specific point; or they measure levels of glycated hemoglobin ( HbA1C ).

The glycated hemoglobin test is routinely used to diagnose diabetes, and it relies on the average levels of blood sugar over a period of 3 months.

Despite their widespread use, neither of these methods can say anything about the fluctuations in blood sugar that happen over the course of a day.

So, researchers led by Michael Snyder, who is a professor of genetics at Stanford, set out to monitor these daily fluctuations in otherwise healthy individuals.

They looked at the patterns of blood sugar change after a meal and examined how these patterns vary between different people who have had the same meal.

Prof. Snyder and colleagues published the results of their research in the journal PLOS Biology.