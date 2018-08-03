Can the extent to which a penis will expand, from its flaccid state to its fully erect state, be predicted by certain factors? An international research team investigates. Share on Pinterest An international research team answers a few questions about penis sizes. In 1966, William Masters and Virginia Johnsons, both pioneers of sexual education, refuted a series of “phallic fallacies” — or false notions about the human penis — in their book Human Sexual Response. One of these was the idea that penises that appear larger when in flaccid state are larger when erect than penises that appear smaller when in flaccid state. Masters and Johnsons proved that this was not a solid notion. However, the two did find that there was more of a size difference between penises when they are flaccid and when they are erect. Also, they noted that men with penises that are shorter in size when flaccid tended to experience a greater increase in both length and girth when their penises became erect. This did not appear to be true for men whose penises were on the longer side when in flaccid state.

A question of length Recently, researchers from various international institutions — the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA, the University of California at Irvine in Orange, and the Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand — set out to investigate whether any telling physiological or lifestyle factors could predict the extent to which a penis would expand from flaccid to erect. “Men generally focus undue attention on the size and appearance of their penises, both in the flaccid and the erect state,” the researchers write in the introduction to their paper , which is now published in the International Journal of Impotence Research. Its first author is Dr. Faysal Yafi. “This attention on penile size has led to the colloquial terms ‘grower’ and ‘shower,'” they add. “A ‘shower’ can be loosely defined as a man who displays more penile size when flaccid and does not gain as much when erect. A ‘grower’ is a man who proportionally gains more length and girth on erection.” But can anyone accurately predict which of these groups a man may fall into? The researchers explain that it’s not that easy. The study was a retrospective review, analyzing data provided by 274 participants with erectile dysfunction. The men’s various penis sizes were measured in flaccid state, as well as when erect. To achieve erect state, all the participants “received an intracavernosal injection [injection into the base of the penis] of prostaglandin E1 [used to treat erectile dysfunction], in combination with audiovisual sexual simulation.” Following their initial analysis, the researchers found that, on average, there was a 4 centimeter difference between penis length in its flaccid state vs. its erect state. Men whose penises grew 4 centimeters or more from soft to erect were deemed to be growers, whereas participants whose penises extended by under 4 centimeters were deemed showers. Overall, 26 percent of the participants showed an average — or larger-than-average — growth in penis length, and 74 percent of the men showed a lower-than-average expansion.