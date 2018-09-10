Mindfulness has been shown to reduce pain. A recent study has explored the neurological underpinnings of this phenomenon, and the findings may help researchers devise more effective pain reduction strategies.

Mindfulness can be an effective way to alleviate chronic pain, which is a condition that affects over 25 million people in the United States, according to current estimates.

In fact, a recent study that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded showed that mindfulness meditation can relieve chronic pain even more effectively than standard treatments.

However, what brain mechanisms are responsible for this analgesic effect? Researchers led by Fadel Zeidan, Ph.D. — who is an assistant professor of neurobiology and anatomy at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC — set out to investigate.

“Mindfulness is related to being aware of the present moment without too much emotional reaction or judgment,” explains Zeidan.

“We now know that some people are more mindful than others, and those people seemingly feel less pain,” he adds.

So, the team wanted to see whether people’s individual innate predisposition to mindfulness correlates with less sensitivity to pain, and, if so, what brain mechanisms are at play.

