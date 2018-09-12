New research has found yet another mechanism involved in the development of breast cancer. This finding could lead to more targeted therapeutic approaches in the future, the scientists explain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that around 237,000 women and 2,100 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the United States.

Some of the main risk factors for breast cancer include age, breast density, and whether there is a family history of the condition.

At the moment, breast cancer is treated using chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, radiation therapy, or surgery when needed.

However, researchers are constantly on the lookout for new therapeutic targets; they are hoping to develop more effective treatments.

Recently, Dr. Charles Clevenger and team, at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, found that an enzyme that is ultimately involved in the production of breast milk may also play a role in the development of breast cancer.

The researchers report their discovery in a paper now published in the journal Cancer Research.