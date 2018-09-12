Breast cancer: Discovery of new factor may improve therapy

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
New research has found yet another mechanism involved in the development of breast cancer. This finding could lead to more targeted therapeutic approaches in the future, the scientists explain.
woman with breast cancer awareness ribbon
A newly discovered player in breast cancer may lead to better therapies in the future.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that around 237,000 women and 2,100 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the United States.

Some of the main risk factors for breast cancer include age, breast density, and whether there is a family history of the condition.

At the moment, breast cancer is treated using chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, radiation therapy, or surgery when needed.

However, researchers are constantly on the lookout for new therapeutic targets; they are hoping to develop more effective treatments.

Recently, Dr. Charles Clevenger and team, at Virginia Commonwealth University's Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, found that an enzyme that is ultimately involved in the production of breast milk may also play a role in the development of breast cancer.

The researchers report their discovery in a paper now published in the journal Cancer Research.

Removing one enzyme slows down cancer

Dr. Clevenger and colleagues first observed that an enzyme called cyclophilin A (CypA) controls a genetic pathway known as Jak2/Stat5, which plays a key role in the development of mammary glands, which are the milk-expressing glands in the breasts.

However, Jak2/Stat5 signaling is also involved in the growth of breast cancer tumors.

Poison or cure? Arsenic can help treat cancer, study finds
Poison or cure? Arsenic can help treat cancer, study finds
How might an arsenic compound help treat cancer?
Read now

When the researchers tried deleting CypA in mouse models with estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer and estrogen receptor-negative breast cancer, it inhibited the carcinogenic activity of Stat5 signaling.

By doing this, the scientists slowed down — and, in some cases, even stopped — the growth of breast cancer cells in the rodents.

"This research identifies [CypA] as a relevant target for therapeutic intervention in breast cancer," explains Dr. Clevenger.

He goes on, "Because [Food and Drug Administration]-approved drugs are available to inhibit the action of CypA, translation of these findings to breast cancer patients should be rapid."

The researchers were clued in on the potential importance of CypA in breast cancer by previous studies that Dr. Clevenger conducted, which looked at the signaling pathways for prolactin (PRL), which is a hormone that stimulates the production of breast milk.

In his previous research, Dr. Clevenger showed that PRL receptor (PRLr) signaling plays a role in the growth of breast cancer tumors.

Furthermore, when he looked at the genetic pathways linked to PRLr signaling — which include Jak2/Stat5 — he also found that CypA played an important role in activating these pathways.

Unimpaired lactation in mouse models

In the current study, the researchers also found that even when they removed CypA from the mice, it did not affect their ability to express milk.

"This study demonstrated many similarities to other loss-of-function mouse models of the PRL-PRLr-Jak2/Stat5 signaling pathway," Dr. Clevenger notes.

"However, what distinguishes the CypA-deprived mouse models from the other genetic deletion models was the mice's ability to still successfully lactate and nurse their offspring, despite the loss of an enzyme critical to mammary gland development."

Dr. Charles Clevenger

According to the team, this suggests that, while Jak2/Stat5 signaling may have been significantly weakened by CypA deletion, it might not have been fully deactivated.

This is the first time that a study has explored the role of this key enzyme in the development of breast cancer, and the scientists are hopeful that their discovery may lead to more targeted therapies.

"No study to date had previously examined the loss of CypA function during mammary development and the formation of cancer," says Dr. Clevenger.

Related coverage

Cancer update: Research from August 2018 In this article, we outline some of the most interesting recent findings from cancer research, covering work from a range of institutions and journals. Read now
What signs of breast cancer are there other than a lump? A lump in the breast can be a sign of breast cancer, but other changes in the breast can also signify this condition. Other potential warning signs include texture changes, nipple discharge, and breast pain. Learn more about eight possible symptoms of breast cancer besides a lump, and when to see a doctor. Read now
What you need to know about breast cancer Breast cancer survival rates are rising as screening and treatment improve. But breast cancer is still the most invasive cancer in women. Find out who might have a greater risk, what symptoms to look out for, and the treatment options a person might face. Plus, learn about the types of breast cancer and the stages. Read now
What happens at each stage of breast cancer? There are multiple stages of breast cancer, ranging from 0–4. Each has it’s own particular set of symptoms and treatment possibilities. There are treatment options for each stage with varying outlooks for success depending on the stage and person. The earlier the stage, the more likely treatment will be successful. Read now
Are red spots on the breast a sign of cancer? There are many possible causes of red spots or a rash on the breast, including allergic reactions, infections, problems with the milk ducts, and several other skin conditions. However, red spots can sometimes be an early sign of inflammatory breast cancer or Paget’s disease of the breast. Learn more here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Breast Cancer
Biology / Biochemistry Cancer / Oncology Women's Health / Gynecology

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Breast Cancer

Scroll to top