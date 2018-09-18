What are the benefits of protein powder?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 18 Sep 2018
By Jayne Leonard
Reviewed by
Protein powder is a popular nutritional supplement. Protein is an essential macronutrient that helps build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. Using protein powder may also aid weight loss and help people tone their muscles.

There are many different types of protein powder, including dairy-based and plant-based powders. In this article, we discuss some of the health benefits of protein powder and the different types available.

Health benefits of protein powder

Protein is one of the building blocks of bone, muscle, and skin. The body needs it to produce hormones, enzymes, and other chemicals.

The possible health benefits of protein powders include the following:

Weight management

selection of protein powders
There are various types of protein powder available for use.

Eating protein-rich foods and taking supplements may help people feel fuller for longer. Feeling full tends to result in smaller portion sizes and less frequent snacking, which can help a person maintain a healthy weight or lose weight if necessary.

A 2017 review reported that supplementing with whey protein might reduce body weight and total fat mass in people who are overweight or obese.

It may also reduce blood pressure, total cholesterol, and other risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

Muscle growth

Protein is essential for muscle growth. Many athletes and gym enthusiasts consume protein shakes because they believe that these drinks will help them bulk up after strength training.

A 2018 analysis of 49 studies supports the use of protein supplementation for this purpose. The research suggests that protein supplements significantly improve muscle size and strength in healthy adults who perform resistance exercise training, such as lifting weights.

Protein supplementation was equally effective in men and women. However, the effectiveness may decrease with age, as older adults have higher protein requirements than younger people.

The researchers also noted that once protein exceeded 1.6 grams (g) per kilogram (kg) of body weight (or 0.73 g per pound (lb) of body weight), the participants did not experience any additional benefits.

Recovery after exercise

As well as contributing to muscle growth, protein can help repair damaged muscles and tissues. As a result, athletes may use protein powder to speed up recovery from muscle soreness after exercise.

Many studies report that taking protein supplements after exercise can aid recovery by reducing muscle damage and improving muscle performance and muscle protein synthesis.

Added nutrition

The recommended daily intake of protein for people aged 19 years and over is 46 g for women and 56 g for men.

People who find it challenging to meet these amounts, possibly including some vegans and vegetarians, may find that protein powder offers an easy solution to the problem.

Athletes, weight lifters, older adults, and people with a chronic illness may need to exceed the general protein intake recommendation.

Research shows that athletes with an intense training regimen may benefit from having about twice the daily recommended intake of protein, ranging from 1.4 to 2.0 g per kg of body weight. This is equivalent to 111–159 g per day for a person who weighs 175 lb.

Types of protein powder

There are several different types of protein powder. Whey is the most popular protein supplement and the one that researchers have tended to focus on, but it is not the only one. Common types of protein powder include:

  • Whey: This water-soluble milk protein is popular among athletes. It is a complete protein, meaning that it contains all of the amino acids that the human body requires from food. The body absorbs whey protein quickly and easily.
  • Casein: This type of protein is rich in glutamine, an amino acid that may speed up muscle recovery after exercise. Casein comes from dairy, making it unsuitable for vegans and people with milk allergies. The body digests this protein more slowly, so it may be best to take it at night.
  • Soy: Soy protein is an excellent alternative to whey or casein for people who do not consume dairy. It also contains all the essential amino acids.
  • Pea: Many plant-based protein powders contain pea protein, which is a high-quality alternative to soy- and dairy-based proteins. Pea protein is a good source of the amino acid arginine.
  • Hemp: Hemp seeds are complete proteins that also contain essential fatty acids. This makes hemp an excellent choice for vegans or those with dairy or soy allergies.

Protein shakes vary in price and quality. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not regulate protein powders.

According to a 2018 study, many of the best-selling protein powders contain heavy metals, such as lead, cadmium, and arsenic.

Therefore, people should always proceed with caution when buying protein powders and choose a product from a reputable supplier.

Top 15 sources of plant-based protein
Top 15 sources of plant-based protein
People who eat a vegetarian or vegan diet or are considering adopting one may be concerned about getting enough protein from their food. Learn about the best sources of plant-based protein here.
Read now

How to use protein powder

ingredients for protein shake
People can add protein powder to a fruit smoothie.

Before using protein powders, people should calculate their nutritional needs. Those who do not get enough protein from their diet could consider supplementing with protein powders.

However, it is best to avoid consuming too much protein. Some powders contain up to 80 g per serving, which is too much for most people.

A 2013 review found that long-term excessive consumption of protein may damage the kidneys and liver and affect the body's bone and calcium balance.

Excessively high levels of protein in the diet can also result in a reduced intake of other beneficial foods, such as fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and legumes that the body uses to feed and sustain gut bacteria.

The optimal timing of protein supplementation is unclear. Many people suggest taking it after workouts, but research findings are inconclusive due to studies producing conflicting results.

For example, a 2018 study reported that taking protein supplements with meals is more effective for weight management and reducing fat mass than taking them between meals.

In contrast, a 2014 study reported that a 30 g protein dose after exercise improves protein synthesis in those following a reduced-calorie diet.

People can mix flavored protein powder with water according to the directions on the packaging. Alternatively, many people blend protein powder into milk or fruit and vegetable smoothies.

Takeaway

sportsman adding protein powder to drink
Athletes may find taking protein powder beneficial after exercising.

Protein powders can be a beneficial supplement for many people, especially for athletes, older adults, vegetarians, and vegans. They are a convenient source of complete protein. Sometimes they also contain other nutrients.

However, not everyone needs extra protein. People who eat a diet that is rich in meat, fish, dairy, and eggs and do not do intense weight training are unlikely to need to take protein supplements.

People who wish to supplement their diet with protein powder should choose a high-quality product and speak to their doctor or a dietitian before using it.

The different types of protein powder in this article are available online:

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

How much protein does a person need? Proteins are amino acids that are essential for our bodies to function properly. But how much do we need? Should we consume more? Are protein foods and drinks healthful? Find out more about the benefits of protein, how much protein we need, and what is the best way to get a good supply of protein. Read now
Is soy good for your health? There is some debate as to whether soy is good or bad for your health. We weigh up the potential benefits and risks in this article. Read now
What are the health benefits of hemp? Hemp is a plant whose seeds can be consumed or used to make food products such as milk and oil. It provides protein, fiber, and healthy fats, and it may be useful as part of a weight-loss diet. Risks include digestive problems. Find out more about hemp seeds and how to include them in your diet. Read now
Are protein shakes okay for people with diabetes? Protein shakes are popular as nutritional supplements among athletes and bodybuilders, and some weight-loss diets recommend them. Should people issue for people with diabetes? What do protein shakes mean for people with diabetes? Find out more about the pros and cons and some healthful ways to use them. Read now
What are the benefits and risks of whey protein? What is whey protein? Can it help a person to build muscle, lower cholesterol, or burn fat? Researchers continue to discover potentially therapeutic properties of whey protein. We discuss the types and the full range of possible benefits. We also examine risks and side effects. Find out more about whey protein here. Read now
Nutrition / Diet
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Sports Medicine / Fitness

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 18 September 2018.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

    2018 protein powder study. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.cleanlabelproject.org/protein-powder/

    Appendix 7. Nutritional goals for age-sex groups based on dietary reference intakes and dietary guidelines recommendations. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015/guidelines/appendix-7/

    Areta, J. L., Burke, L. M., Camera, D. M., West, D. W., Crawshay, S., Moore, D. R., …Coffey, V. G. (2014, April 15). Reduced resting skeletal muscle protein synthesis is rescued by resistance exercise and protein ingestion following short-term energy deficit. American Journal of Physiology: Endocrinology and Metabolism, 306(8), E989–E997. Retrieved from https://www.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpendo.00590.2013

    Delimaris, I. (2013). Adverse effects associated with protein intake above the recommended dietary allowance for adults. ISRN Nutrition2013. Retrieved from https://www.hindawi.com/journals/isrn/2013/126929/

    Hudson, J. L., Bergia III, R. E., & Campbell, W. W. (2018, June 1). Effects of protein supplements consumed with meals, versus between meals, on resistance training — induced body composition changes in adults: A systematic review. Nutrition Reviews, 76(6), 461–468. Retrieved from https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article/76/6/461/4980809

    Kerksick, C. M., Wilborn, C. D., Roberts, M. D., Smith-Ryan, A., Kleiner, S. M., Jäger, R., … Kreider, R. B. (2018, August 1). ISSN exercise & sports nutrition review update: Research & recommendations. Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition15(1), 38. Retrieved from https://jissn.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12970-018-0242-y

    Kim, J., Lee, C., & Lee, J. (2017, August 29). Effect of timing of whey protein supplement on muscle damage markers after eccentric exercise. Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation, 13(4), 436–440. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5667622/

    Morton, R. W., Murphy, K. T., McKellar, S. R., Schoenfeld, B. J., Henselmans, M., Helms, E., ... Phillips, S. M. (2018, January 19). A systematic review, meta-analysis and meta-regression of the effect of protein supplementation on resistance training-induced gains in muscle mass and strength in healthy adults. British Journal of Sports Medicine. Retrieved from https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/early/2018/01/18/bjsports-2017-097608

    Pasiakos, S. M., Lieberman, H. R., & McLellan, T. M. (2014, May). Effects of protein supplements on muscle damage, soreness and recovery of muscle function and physical performance: A systematic review [Abstract]. Sports Medicine, 44(5), 655–670. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24435468

    Wirunsawanya, K., Upala, S., Jaruvongvanich, V., & Sanguankeo, A. (2017, October 31). Whey protein supplementation improves body composition and cardiovascular risk factors in overweight and obese patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis [Abstract]. Journal of the American College of Nutrition, 37(1), 60–70. Retrieved from https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/07315724.2017.1344591

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Leonard, Jayne. "What are the benefits of protein powder?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 18 Sep. 2018. Web.
    18 Sep. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323093.php>

    APA
    Leonard, J. (2018, September 18). "What are the benefits of protein powder?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top