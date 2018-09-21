Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, is incredibly hard to treat. According to a recent series of experiments, it might soon be treated with the Zika virus vaccine.

On the surface, the Zika virus appears to have little in common with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

However, they share more similarities than one might imagine.

Researchers are currently attempting to exploit their common ground in the battle against this formidable type of cancer.

The study authors say that glioblastoma causes around 15,000 deaths in the United States per year.

Even if the tumor responds to therapy, it almost always returns, making it virtually incurable. It can keep coming back because, after treatment, it hides in nearby brain tissue in the form of glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs).

It was these stem cells that gave researchers pause for thought. Co-lead study author Pei-Yong Shi, Ph.D. — of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston — says, “During the Zika epidemic, we learned that the virus preferentially infects neural progenitor cells in the fetus, and causes the devastating microcephaly seen in babies born to infected mothers.”

The other co-authors of the latest study were Jianghong Man, of the National Center of Biomedical Analysis, and Cheng-Feng Qin, of the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences, both in Beijing, China. Their results were published recently in the journal mBio.

GSCs share some properties with neural progenitor cells — or cells capable of differentiating into different types of brain cells — and gave the researchers a clue.

Man explains, “We made the connection that perhaps Zika virus could also specifically infect the GSCs.”