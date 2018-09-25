New research uses a “human gut simulator” to study the effects of two different diets on the composition of gut microbiota. Its findings illuminate the harms of having no carbs in the diet.

Recently, there has been a lot of debate over the role of carbohydrates in one’s diet.

On one hand, a diet low in carbs has been shown to stave off insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome.

Low-carb, high-fat diets such as the keto diet — which more and more people are adopting to lose weight — have been suggested to have several benefits.

These range from improving cardiovascular health to keeping the brain healthy.

On the other hand, recent studies have suggested that too few carbs in our diet may raise mortality risk, while other researchers have downright discouraged people from adopting low-carb diets, deeming them “unsafe.”

Most studies in the latter category are observational studies, but new research helps elucidate the effects of a diet low in carbs and high in fat on gut microbiota by using an artificial intestine.

Scientists led by Richard Agans, of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Wright State University in Dayton, OH, conducted the new study.

Its findings were recently published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology.