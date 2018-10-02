New research now published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences explores the brain circuits involved in free will and the decision to move.

We may like to think of our sense of agency as something mystical, but new research reveals the brain circuits that underpin our free will.

Neuroscience can dive into deep, philosophical problems, only to emerge with palpable proof that even the most ethereal questions have a very concrete answer in the machinery of our brains.

Take religion, for example. Recently, Medical News Today have covered a range of studies showing that out-of-body experiences actually originate in the brain’s superior parietal cortex networks, and that our perception of bodily boundaries changes with the size of our prefrontal cortex.

The “theory of mind” — or a person’s ability to imagine what another person is thinking or feeling — has also preoccupied philosophers and psychologists for centuries.

Recent findings have not only shown which brain areas and circuits are involved in such a process, but they have also suggested that some of these brain regions may even predict a person’s willingness to forgive others’ mistakes.

Now, new research forays into the brain in search of answers to another age-old question: what is it that gives us the perception of free will?

Scientists who were led by Dr. Ryan Darby, an assistant professor of neurology from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, set out to examine what occurs in the brain when people make the decision to move.

The senior study author is Dr. Michael D. Fox, the director of the Laboratory for Brain Network Imaging and Modulation at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA.