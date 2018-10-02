“Misleading statistics, exclusion of unsuccessful trials, and […] ignoring numerous contradictory observations” are at the root of a half-century-long assumption that may be entirely wrong, says new research.

In the case of good vs. bad cholesterol, things are less clear-cut than we’d like them to be.

An increasing number of studies suggest that high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, or the “good” kind, may not be so good after all.

A recent study found an unsettling association between HDL cholesterol and mortality in men.

Another one found that HDL cholesterol levels correlated with a higher risk of heart disease among women.

Now, new research has shone a critical light on “bad,” or low-density lipoprotein (LDL), cholesterol.

Researchers led by Dr. Uffe Ravnskov, Ph.D. — a former medical practitioner and independent researcher based in Lund, Sweden — set out to analyze the findings of three large reviews that maintain that LDL cholesterol gives rise to atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease (CVD) and that statins prevent CVD.

The results were published in the journal Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology.