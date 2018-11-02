Can cottonseed oil help lower your 'bad' cholesterol?

Published Published 2 hours ago
By
Fact checked by Isabel Godfrey
High levels of cholesterol can be harmful, and they can increase a person's risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack or stroke. A high-fat diet can contribute to raised cholesterol levels, but some researchers say that ingesting a specific type of oil may prevent this negative effect.
vial with cottonseed oil
A new study compares the effects of cottonseed oil and olive oil on cholesterol levels.

Generally speaking, there are two types of cholesterol: high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, also known as "good" cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which people describe as "bad" cholesterol.

Healthcare professionals often refer to LDL cholesterol as "bad" because the overaccumulation of this fatty substance can interfere with blood circulation and increase a person's risk of heart attack or stroke.

Conversely, they tend to say that HDL cholesterol is "good" because it helps remove LDL cholesterol from the body. It does this by taking the LDL cholesterol to the liver, which will break it down and process the resulting waste.

In order to prevent LDL cholesterol from reaching high levels in the blood, specialists advise people to adhere to diets that promote high HDL and low LDL cholesterol.

However, researchers from the University of Georgia in Athens have found that adding cottonseed oil to a high-fat diet can actually decrease a person's LDL cholesterol levels.

The study paper reporting these results appears in the journal Nutrition Research.

Pitting cottonseed oil against olive oil

The researchers worked with a group of 15 male participants aged 18–45 who were within healthy weight ranges. They asked the participants to follow one of two versions of a high-fat diet, each of which included a particular component.

In one version of the diet, the researchers used olive oil to enrich the meals. In the other, they used cottonseed oil instead. All of the participants adhered to their assigned diet for a period of 5 days.

Seed oils are better for cholesterol than olive oil
Seed oils are better for cholesterol than olive oil
Learn which oils promote healthy cholesterol levels.
Read now

After comparing the effects of the two diet regimens on the participants, the investigators found that those who had followed the cottonseed oil-enriched diet had lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Conversely, the participants who had followed the olive oil-enriched diet saw no significant changes.

"One of the reasons these results were so surprising is because of the magnitude of change observed with the cottonseed oil diet," says study author Jamie Cooper, an associate professor at the University of Georgia.

"To see this amount of change in such a short period of time is exciting," she adds.

Effects on LDL vs. HDL cholesterol levels

The individuals on the cottonseed oil-enriched diet saw, on average, a decrease of approximately 8 percent in total cholesterol levels. Their LDL cholesterol levels decreased by 15 percent on average, and their triglyceride levels decreased by 30 percent.

As for the levels of HDL cholesterol, these actually increased by about 8 percent for individuals on the cottonseed oil-enriched diet.

The researchers speculate that a specific type of fatty acid called dihydrosterculic acid, which is present in cottonseed oil but not in olive oil, may prevent triglyceride accumulation.

"By doing that," Cooper explains, "it pushes the body to burn more of that fat because it can't store it properly, so you have less lipid and cholesterol accumulation."

Cooper also suggests that the polyunsatured fats and omega-6 that are abundant in cottonseed oil may have beneficial effects.

The authors explain that several sponsors — including the nonprofit company Cotton Incorporated, the University of Georgia Clinical and Translational Research Unit, and the Augusta University and University of Georgia Medical Partnership — financially supported the recent study.

In the future, the investigators aim to learn more about the effects of cottonseed oil on health by recruiting older participants who already have high cholesterol levels and extending the dietary intervention period.

Related coverage

Nine ways to increase your HDL cholesterol levels High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is often referred to as the 'good' cholesterol. HDL carries cholesterol from the arteries to the liver for use or removal. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce heart disease.The article looks at the ideal levels of HDL in the body and how to raise HDL levels. Read now
Everything you need to know about hyperlipidemia Hyperlipidemia is when someone has increased levels of lipids or fat proteins in their blood. These fat proteins include cholesterol and triglycerides and are divided into good and bad in terms of how they affect a person's health and their risk of cardiovascular disease. Learn more about hyperlipidemia and here. Read now
What is the difference between HDL and LDL cholesterol? The body needs cholesterol, but too much bad cholesterol can be harmful and is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. In this article, learn about the difference between HDL and LDL — “good” and “bad” — cholesterol, as well as how they are measured. What steps can you take to lower LDL and increase HDL? Read now
Dyslipidemia: Everything you need to know Blood lipids are fatty substances, such as triglycerides and cholesterol. When a person's levels are too high or low, they have dyslipidemia. It can be caused by genetic conditions or lifestyle factors, such as consuming too many foods high in saturated fats. Learn more about symptoms and how dyslipidemia is treated. Read now
Can my HDL be too high? It is well known that not all cholesterol is bad for you. Of HDL and LDL cholesterol, HDL packs some great benefits. This MNT Knowledge Center article examines when high HDL cholesterol is good, and whether higher is always better? Learn how to find the right balance along with some healthful ways to achieve high HDL. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Cholesterol
Cardiovascular / Cardiology Nutrition / Diet

Recommended related news

Popular in: Cholesterol

Scroll to top