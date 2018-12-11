The military diet requires people to follow a low-calorie diet for 3 days and then return to regular eating for 4 days. Across the first 3 days, the diet restricts daily calorie intake to 1,400, 1,200, and 1,100 calories.

The diet is high in protein and low in fat, carbohydrate, and calories. It also includes specific food combinations to try to boost metabolism and burn fat. Despite its name, this diet does not relate to how people in the military eat.

A website providing information about the military diet suggests that people could lose up to 10 pounds (lb) in 1 week and as many as 30 lbs in 1 month if they continue to follow the diet.

In this article, we take a look at whether this diet works, its potential problems and benefits, and what to eat to follow the plan.

Is the military diet effective?



A review article in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition examines very-low-calorie diets (VLCDs) and suggests that they can be effective in helping people lose weight in the short term.

A VLCD allows a maximum of 800 calories per day. People with obesity may need to adopt a VLCD to achieve rapid weight loss before bariatric surgery.

Low-calorie diets are those that allow fewer than 1,000 calories per day.

It is impossible to predict how much weight an individual will lose on a restrictive 1-week diet as everyone is different.

However, people often experience rapid weight gain after stopping one of these short-term diets unless they have put a plan in place to maintain the weight loss.

Meal plan and shopping list

Below is a 3-day meal plan that features on a website supporting the military diet. There is also a comprehensive shopping list for people looking to follow this diet.

People can drink water throughout the day, as well as 1–2 cups of black coffee or tea.

Day 1

Breakfast

half a grapefruit

one slice of toast

2 tablespoons (tbsp) of peanut butter, ideally a salt-free and sugar-free brand

1 cup of caffeinated coffee or tea

Lunch

half a cup of tuna

one slice of toast

1 cup of caffeinated coffee or tea

Dinner

3 ounces of any meat

1 cup of green beans

half a banana

one small apple

1 cup of vanilla ice cream

Day 2

Breakfast

one egg

one slice of toast

half a banana

Lunch

one hard-boiled egg

1 cup of cottage cheese

five saltine crackers

Dinner

two hot dogs without the buns

1 cup of broccoli

half a cup of carrots

half a banana

half a cup of vanilla ice cream

Day 3

Breakfast

five saltine crackers

one slice of cheddar cheese

one small apple

Lunch

one hard-boiled egg

one slice of toast

Dinner

1 cup of tuna

half a banana

1 cup of vanilla ice cream

Vegetarian meal plan

A vegetarian and vegan meal plan is also available:

Day 1

Breakfast

half a grapefruit

one slice of toast

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 cup of caffeinated coffee or tea

Lunch

half an avocado

2 tbsp hummus

one slice of whole-wheat toast

1 cup of caffeinated coffee or tea

Dinner

tofu (up to 300 calories)

1 cup of green beans

half a banana

one small apple

1 cup of vanilla ice cream (vegans can use dairy-free ice cream)

Day 2

Breakfast

half a cup of baked beans

one slice of whole-wheat toast

half a banana

Lunch

1 cup of unsweetened soy, hemp, or almond milk

half an avocado

2 tbsp hummus

five saltine crackers

Dinner

two veggie hot dogs without the buns

1 cup of broccoli

half a cup of carrots

half a banana

half a cup of vanilla ice cream (can be dairy-free)

Day 3

Breakfast

one slice of cheddar cheese (for vegans, about 15–20 almonds)

five saltine crackers or half a cup of couscous or quinoa

one small apple

Lunch

half an avocado

1 tbsp hummus

one slice of whole-wheat bread

Dinner

half a cup of canned chickpeas

half a banana

1 cup of vanilla ice cream (or dairy-free ice cream)

Shopping list



The following list contains the items of food that people will need to buy for the first 3 days of a week on the military diet:

caffeinated coffee or tea

one grapefruit

two bananas

two apples

whole-wheat bread

peanut butter

eggs

three cans of tuna

hot dogs

a small piece of meat

green beans (fresh, frozen, or canned)

small head of broccoli

carrots

saltine crackers

cottage cheese

a small amount of cheddar cheese

vanilla ice cream

Disadvantages

Following a 3-day military diet plan can cause several potential problems.

Some of the issues below relate specifically to the suggested meal plans.

Limited nutrient intake

The poor variety on the diet days means that people will struggle to eat enough fiber, vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients are essential for good health, energy production, detoxification, and efficient metabolism.

High in added salt, sugar, and saturated fat

Between the saltine crackers, peanut butter, bread, hot dogs, and cheese, the diet is quite high in processed foods that contain salt.

People should check nutrition labels to make sure that they are not eating more sodium than the recommended 2,300 milligrams a day limit. Where possible, it is best to buy food brands that are low in sodium or contain no added salt.

The hot dogs that the diet recommends eating consist of processed meat. They contain high levels of saturated fat and sodium.

Each day's meal plan also includes vanilla ice cream, which can be high in added sugar. People could substitute the ice cream for 300 calories of healthful fruit, vegetables, or whole grains, which the plan currently lacks.

A diet that emphasizes high-calorie, dense foods may not feel very satisfying because portion sizes must remain small to keep meals within the daily calorie budget. This approach may not be sustainable.

Calories too low to exercise?



Eating fewer than 1,400 calories on diet days may make it challenging to do exercise, especially any high-intensity activities.

Eating enough calories on the 4 days off will allow people to exercise more easily. However, proponents of the diet recommend sticking to fewer than 1,500 calories on these days too.

One small study looking at alternate day calorie restriction (ADCR), also called intermittent fasting, found that combining ADCR with exercise led to greater weight changes than either dieting or exercise alone.

Following a VLCD can prevent people from exercising at all.

Confusing science

The military diet suggests that people who dislike or cannot eat grapefruit swap it for a glass of water with baking soda in it to continue to promote an alkaline environment.

It is true that foods can change pH from acid to alkaline. However, this primarily affects the acidity or alkalinity of a person's urine. The pH of foods in the diet does not affect a person's blood or metabolism enough to significantly influence weight gain or loss, although it may affect other aspects of health.

All fruit produces alkaline byproducts in the body. As a result, swapping one fruit with another fruit should be fine.

The high-protein aspect of the diet will make urine more acidic. As a result, it is not suitable for someone experiencing kidney problems or gout.

Advantages

In the short term, the military diet could be beneficial for weight loss.

It is easy to follow because it includes limited foods with simple measurements and cooking methods.

The recommended meal plan for the 4 days off allows for a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, and it also includes whole grains, legumes, and different meal choices.

The plan provides the calorie targets for each food and suggests substitutions for people with food intolerances and other dietary considerations.

The diet focuses on protein, which increases the feeling of fullness, maintains muscle mass, and provides energy for day-to-day activities. It is important to maintain muscle tissue as it contributes directly to a person's metabolism.

A small 2018 study looked at the effects of following a diet with calorie restrictions on alternate days. The researchers compared the results of the diet with those of exercise in obese and overweight people.

In the participants who were both following the diet and exercising, body weight, waist circumference, and body fat percentage all decreased.

A 2016 review compared a VLCD with an alternate-day-fasting (ADF) diet. The researchers found that ADF was more effective for fat loss and preserving fat-free mass, including muscle.

Due to the military diet's recommended daily calorie intake of 1,000 to 1,400 calories on the first 3 days, it is not possible to classify it as either a VLCD or an ADF program. Research on VLCD and ADF regimens only looks at diets providing fewer than 800 calories per day.

Although calorie intake on the military diet is too high to count as fasting, the approach of eating normally on the 4 days off mimics the practice of intermittent fasting. Therefore, people may achieve better long-term results by following this diet rather than a low-calorie diet.

Further research is necessary to confirm any specific benefits of the military diet.

Conclusion

The military diet involves restricting calorie consumption on 3 days and then eating a regular diet for the next 4 days. To optimize their weight loss, people may wish to try reducing calories on the 4 rest days too.

Following the military diet may be effective and harmless in the short term, but long-term adherence has associated risks. These include regaining the lost weight afterward, especially if people are reducing their calorie intake on all days of the week.

The diet is very limited in choice and includes some foods that are high in saturated fat, salt, and sugar. It also promotes eating unhealthful processed meats and underemphasizes vegetable consumption.

Adopting healthful eating habits every day is a more sustainable approach to losing weight and maintaining weight loss.