New research throws a wrench in cancer’s deception plans. A molecule that scientists have designed stops cancerous cells from tricking the immune system into sustaining their growth.

Cancer has many sly ways in which it tricks the immune system into sparing it or even into boosting its spread.

One such way involves the so-called myeloid cells. These are a key weapon in the immune system’s armory. Myeloid cells are both crucial for the body’s innate immune response and its adaptive response against a wide range of pathogens.

In theory, myeloid cells should attack invaders such as cancerous cells. But the latter trick the former into “thinking” that cancer cells are actually a part of the body that something has damaged. As a result, the tumor cells rope the myeloid cells into helping them divide and grow.

A team of scientists, however, has now found a way to thwart cancer’s plans. New research, appearing in the journal Nature Communications, reveals a novel target for immunotherapy, which can stop cancer from recruiting myeloid cells.

Vineet Gupta, Ph.D., a professor and vice chairperson for research and innovation in the Department of Internal Medicine at Rush Medical College in Chicago, IL, jointly led the new research with Judith Varner, Ph.D., of the Moores Cancer Center at the University of California in San Diego.