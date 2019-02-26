Although anecdotal sources and academic studies show that yoga can boost a person’s well-being, some may need to use caution. A new study suggests that certain yoga poses can lead to bone injuries in people with osteoporosis or osteopenia.

In the United States, about 24.5 percent of women ages 65 and over and 5.1 percent of men in this age bracket have osteoporosis of the femur neck or lumbar spine.



Osteoporosis is a condition in which bone tissue becomes thinner and thus more likely to break. The medical term for the precursor stage is osteopenia.

Past studies have suggested that practicing yoga could have a protective effect against osteoporosis, though their findings have remained inconclusive.

Now, research conducted by a team from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, warns that people who already have this bone condition may be putting themselves at risk by practicing yoga indiscriminately.

The new study’s findings — featured in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings — indicate that certain yoga poses may harm people with osteopenia or osteoporosis, leading to further soft tissue and bone injury.

“The benefits of yoga in terms of flexibility, strength, and balance are widely known,” the researchers write. “However,” they add, “multiple reports have described injuries resulting from yoga, ranging from mild muscle strains to bony fractures.”

“For osteoporotic and osteopenic patients, in particular, the reports of bony injuries raise concerns that warrant further investigation,” the authors note, explaining that these concerns stood at the root of their study.