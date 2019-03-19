What causes a red spot on the eye?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 19 Mar 2019
By Jamie Eske
Reviewed by
A red spot on the eye may look worrying, but it is rarely a medical emergency. Usually, a red spot on the eye occurs when blood collects under the conjunctiva due to a subconjunctival hemorrhage.

The conjunctiva is the transparent membrane that covers the surface of the eye. The conjunctiva contains tiny blood vessels that can break or leak after sudden increases in pressure.

In this article, learn more causes red spots on the eyes and how to treat them.

Causes

subconjunctival hemorrhage in a mans right eye
Causes of subconjunctival hemorrhage can include sneezing, coughing, and an injury to the eye.

A red spot on the eye, or subconjunctival hemorrhage, usually occurs as a result of increased blood pressure. In some cases, subconjunctival hemorrhages can appear without any identifiable cause.

A person might not realize they have a subconjunctival hemorrhage until they look in a mirror.

Common causes of a red spot on the eye include:

  • sneezing
  • coughing
  • vomiting
  • excess physical strain
  • injury to the eye
  • irritation or allergic reactions
  • rubbing the eye too hard
  • infections

Rare causes of subconjunctival hemorrhages include:

Diabetic retinopathy: Causes, symptoms, and treatments
Diabetic retinopathy: Causes, symptoms, and treatments
Learn more about diabetic retinopathy here, including treatment and prevention.
Read now

Diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy can also lead to a red spot on the eye. This occurs when blood vessels in the eye break due to high blood sugar levels.

Blood from broken or leaking vessels can cause "floaters" or dark spots in the vision. People may not realize they have diabetic retinopathy until it affects their vision.

Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy include:

  • floaters
  • blurred vision
  • reduced night vision
  • seeing colors that appear faded

People who have diabetes can reduce their risk of developing diabetic retinopathy by controlling their blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

If a person is experiencing diabetic retinopathy, they may wish to speak to a doctor about ways to manage underlying diabetes.

Treatment

Subconjunctival hemorrhages do not usually require treatment. The healing time can vary from a few days to a few weeks, depending on the size of the spot.

People can use artificial tears to relieve irritation or dryness. Artificial tears are available in drug stores, pharmacies, and online.

A doctor may prescribe antibiotic eye drops if the red spot is the result of a bacterial infection.

People should not be alarmed if the red spot changes colors from red to yellow or orange. This is a sign that the hemorrhage is healing. Like a bruise, it may slowly fade over time.

Treatments for diabetic retinopathy include:

  • injectable medications to reduce swelling
  • laser eye surgery to close leaking blood vessels
  • vitrectomy, or surgery that involves removing vitreous gel and blood from the back of the eye

Home remedies

Subconjunctival hemorrhages usually heal over time without medical treatment.

However, people can try these home remedies to relieve uncomfortable symptoms and promote healing:

  • applying a warm compress to reduce irritation
  • applying a cold compress to reduce swelling
  • choosing not to wear contact lenses while the eye heals
  • using artificial tears to soothe itching and reduce dryness
  • avoiding rubbing the eyes

Pictures

Subconjunctival hemorrhage

Subconjunctival hemorrhage close up in the eye
Image credit: FIP, 2009

Subconjunctival hemorrhage

Subconjunctival hemorrhage of the eye <br>Image credit: Iceclanl, 2012</br><!--mce:protected %0A-->
Image credit: Iceclanl, 2012

Subconjunctival hemorrhage

Subconjunctival hemorrhage of the eye <br>Image credit: Daniel Flather, 2011</br><!--mce:protected %0A-->
Image credit: Daniel Flather, 2011
Diabetic retinopathy infographic

Diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy <br>Image credit: Masoud Reza Manaviat, Maryam Rashidi and Seyed Mohammad Mohammadi, 2009</br>
Image credit: Masoud Reza Manaviat, Maryam Rashidi and Seyed Mohammad Mohammadi, 2009

Diabetic retinopathy

diabetic retinopathy header

When to see a doctor

People should seek medical attention if an injury caused the red spot on their eye or if they have a history of high blood pressure or a bleeding disorder.

People should also seek medical attention if they experience the following as well as the red spot:

  • pain in the affected eye
  • a headache
  • discharge from the eye
  • bleeding in both eyes
  • changes in vision
  • bleeding gums
  • bruising around the eye
  • multiple subconjunctival hemorrhages

Having multiple subconjunctival hemorrhages might indicate a different underlying medical condition, such as conjunctival amyloidosis.

Conjunctival amyloidosis is a rare eye disorder that causes pink or yellow lesions on the eye or inside the eyelid. It occurs when protein accumulates inside organs and other tissues.

Conjunctival amyloidosis typically stays within the eye and does not involve other organs or tissues.

Summary

Although it may look alarming, a red spot on the eye is likely to be a subconjunctival hemorrhage. Typically, subconjunctival hemorrhages do not require medical treatment, and they will not affect a person's vision.

People should see a doctor if they experience pain, impaired vision, or discharge coming from the eye that the red spot is affecting.

Diabetic retinopathy may also cause a red spot on the eye. People who have diabetes can speak with a doctor if they notice any changes in their vision, such as floaters or blurring.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

What is this white spot on my eyeball? A white spot on the eye is often a corneal ulcer or a pinguecula. These eye conditions are treatable. It is essential to seek immediate medical attention for a white spot on the eye, as long-lasting damage can occur without treatment. Learn more about white spots on the eye, their causes, and treatment options here. Read now
Foreign object in eye: Treatment and home remedies Getting an object stuck in the eye is a common problem. It does not usually cause lasting damage, but it is essential to remove it to avoid scratching the cornea. Here, learn how to remove a foreign object from the eye safely at home. If a sharp or fast-moving object enters a person’s eye, they should see a doctor. Read now
How to improve and protect eyesight without glasses There are many natural ways a person can help protect and improve their eyesight without the need for corrective glasses. This can include simple things such as washing hands, quitting smoking, getting enough vitamins, and protecting the eyes. Learn more here. Read now
How to treat pinkeye at home Pinkeye, or conjunctivitis, is a common eye condition. People can relieve irritation, itchiness, and discomfort at home, using various natural remedies. In this article, we discuss five possible home remedies for pinkeye. Read now
What is the link between blurry vision and diabetes? Diabetes can cause blurry vision for many reasons. Learn about the short-term and long-term complications that can affect vision in people with diabetes. Read now
Eye Health / Blindness
Diabetes

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 19 March 2019.

    Visit our Eye Health / Blindness category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Eye Health / Blindness.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Eske, Jamie. "What causes a red spot on the eye?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 19 Mar. 2019. Web.
    20 Mar. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324752.php>

    APA
    Eske, J. (2019, March 19). "What causes a red spot on the eye?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Eye Health / Blindness

Scroll to top