A red spot on the eye may look worrying, but it is rarely a medical emergency. Usually, a red spot on the eye occurs when blood collects under the conjunctiva due to a subconjunctival hemorrhage.

The conjunctiva is the transparent membrane that covers the surface of the eye. The conjunctiva contains tiny blood vessels that can break or leak after sudden increases in pressure.

In this article, learn more causes red spots on the eyes and how to treat them.

Causes



Causes of subconjunctival hemorrhage can include sneezing, coughing, and an injury to the eye.

A red spot on the eye, or subconjunctival hemorrhage, usually occurs as a result of increased blood pressure. In some cases, subconjunctival hemorrhages can appear without any identifiable cause.

A person might not realize they have a subconjunctival hemorrhage until they look in a mirror.

Common causes of a red spot on the eye include:

sneezing

coughing

vomiting

excess physical strain

injury to the eye

irritation or allergic reactions

rubbing the eye too hard

infections

Rare causes of subconjunctival hemorrhages include:

high blood pressure

taking blood thinners

medical disorders that cause bleeding

diabetes

Diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy can also lead to a red spot on the eye. This occurs when blood vessels in the eye break due to high blood sugar levels.

Blood from broken or leaking vessels can cause "floaters" or dark spots in the vision. People may not realize they have diabetic retinopathy until it affects their vision.

Symptoms of diabetic retinopathy include:

floaters

blurred vision

reduced night vision

seeing colors that appear faded

People who have diabetes can reduce their risk of developing diabetic retinopathy by controlling their blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

If a person is experiencing diabetic retinopathy, they may wish to speak to a doctor about ways to manage underlying diabetes.

Treatment

Subconjunctival hemorrhages do not usually require treatment. The healing time can vary from a few days to a few weeks, depending on the size of the spot.

People can use artificial tears to relieve irritation or dryness. Artificial tears are available in drug stores, pharmacies, and online.

A doctor may prescribe antibiotic eye drops if the red spot is the result of a bacterial infection.

People should not be alarmed if the red spot changes colors from red to yellow or orange. This is a sign that the hemorrhage is healing. Like a bruise, it may slowly fade over time.

Treatments for diabetic retinopathy include:

injectable medications to reduce swelling

laser eye surgery to close leaking blood vessels

vitrectomy, or surgery that involves removing vitreous gel and blood from the back of the eye

Home remedies

Subconjunctival hemorrhages usually heal over time without medical treatment.

However, people can try these home remedies to relieve uncomfortable symptoms and promote healing:

applying a warm compress to reduce irritation

applying a cold compress to reduce swelling

choosing not to wear contact lenses while the eye heals

using artificial tears to soothe itching and reduce dryness

avoiding rubbing the eyes

Pictures

Subconjunctival hemorrhage

Image credit: FIP, 2009 Image credit: FIP, 2009 Subconjunctival hemorrhage

Image credit: Iceclanl, 2012 Image credit: Iceclanl, 2012 Subconjunctival hemorrhage

Image credit: Daniel Flather, 2011 Image credit: Daniel Flather, 2011



Diabetic retinopathy

Image credit: Masoud Reza Manaviat, Maryam Rashidi and Seyed Mohammad Mohammadi, 2009 Image credit: Masoud Reza Manaviat, Maryam Rashidi and Seyed Mohammad Mohammadi, 2009 Diabetic retinopathy



When to see a doctor

People should seek medical attention if an injury caused the red spot on their eye or if they have a history of high blood pressure or a bleeding disorder.

People should also seek medical attention if they experience the following as well as the red spot:

pain in the affected eye

a headache

discharge from the eye

bleeding in both eyes

changes in vision

bleeding gums

bruising around the eye

multiple subconjunctival hemorrhages

Having multiple subconjunctival hemorrhages might indicate a different underlying medical condition, such as conjunctival amyloidosis.

Conjunctival amyloidosis is a rare eye disorder that causes pink or yellow lesions on the eye or inside the eyelid. It occurs when protein accumulates inside organs and other tissues.

Conjunctival amyloidosis typically stays within the eye and does not involve other organs or tissues.

Summary

Although it may look alarming, a red spot on the eye is likely to be a subconjunctival hemorrhage. Typically, subconjunctival hemorrhages do not require medical treatment, and they will not affect a person's vision.

People should see a doctor if they experience pain, impaired vision, or discharge coming from the eye that the red spot is affecting.

Diabetic retinopathy may also cause a red spot on the eye. People who have diabetes can speak with a doctor if they notice any changes in their vision, such as floaters or blurring.