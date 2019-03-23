Traumatic memories can severely affect a person’s quality of life when they become intrusive thoughts that lead to anxiety and continue to cause distress. For this reason, scientists are now looking into ways of weakening such memories and lessening their impact. Share on Pinterest Is it possible to ‘treat’ traumatic memories? People who experience traumatic events may find their memories haunt them for a long time after the experience occurred. Exposure to trauma can trigger numerous mental and emotional problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety disorders, for example, phobias. Ways of treating people who experience the long-term effects of trauma can include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other types of psychotherapy, as well as specific drug prescriptions to address symptoms of depression or anxiety. However, increasingly, researchers are exploring ways of acting on the traumatic memories that cause an individual’s long-term distress. Such is the case with a team of scientists from five research institutions across three countries: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Reina Sofia–CIEN Foundation in Madrid, Spain, New York University, and the Radboud University Medical Centre in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. These researchers have been looking into a novel way of weakening people’s distressing memories and reducing their psychological impact.

Can we manipulate ‘established’ memories? In a new study paper that appears in the journal Science Advances and whose first author is Ana Galarza Vallejo, the researchers write that “[a]n effective treatment for these disorders [related to trauma] should selectively decrease these intrusive, pathological memories.” At the same time, they note that the prevailing opinion in memory research has been that “established memories are relatively fixed” and, thus, cannot be easily modified. Yet, in their new study, the investigators show that acting on disturbing memories is, in fact, a clear possibility. “[M]emories are initially labile and sensitive to interference by, e.g., electroconvulsive therapy, general anesthesia, or protein synthesis inhibition, but stabilize over time during a period of consolidation, after which memories were considered to be established and no longer sensitive to disruption or modification,” the authors write. However, the scientists observe that past research that researchers conducted using animal models suggested that reactivating an already established memory can, for a short time, make it “vulnerable” to external modifications. Building on this existing evidence, they decided to work with a group of human participants, and test an intervention they based on administering the anesthetic propofol.