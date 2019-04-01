New research examines the benefits of physical activity, such as brisk walking, on mobility and the ability to perform daily tasks among seniors living with knee osteoarthritis.

One weekly hour of brisk walking may help seniors with osteoarthritis stay healthy, mobile, and physically able well into older age.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis among seniors in the United States.

Osteoarthritis of the knee, in particular, affects 10–13 percent of people aged 60 or above, and this percentage rises as high as 40 among people older than 70.

There is currently no cure, and treatment often consists of painkillers or knee surgery, depending on how advanced the disease is.

According to some estimates, for about 2 in 5 people with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, the condition significantly interferes with their daily lives.

New research, which appears in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, examines the effects of physical activity on disability induced by knee osteoarthritis.

Dorothy Dunlop, Ph.D., a professor of preventive medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago, IL, is the lead author of the research.