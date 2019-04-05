Some research has suggested that drinking alcohol in moderation could have protective effects against stroke. However, a large cohort study in a Chinese population shows that this is not the case at all. Share on Pinterest A large new cohort study emphasizes that any alcohol intake can increase the risk of stroke. We know that alcohol consumption can impact our health in many ways, but some researchers have debated whether the amount and the frequency of consumption could have a bearing on whether drinking is better or worse for health. Certain studies — such as one published in 2016 in the journal BMC Medicine — have even suggested that moderate alcohol consumption can have a protective effect against stroke. However, other researchers have called such findings into question and decided to conduct their own investigation into this matter. A new collaborative study — led by teams from Oxford University, in the United Kingdom, and Peking University, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and the Peking Union Medical College, in Beijing, China — now shows that moderate drinking not only does not protect against cardiovascular events, it actually increases the risk of stroke. These findings, which appear in the journal The Lancet, are based on the analysis of data collected from over 500,000 people in China.

Why the focus on East Asian populations? The researchers chose to focus on a Chinese population because numerous people of East Asian descent experience something called the “Asian flushing syndrome” — when they consume alcohol, their faces turn red (flushed) and assume a glow. This, the authors explain in their paper, is because when people with this syndrome drink alcohol, their systems are unable to properly break down some of the components, due to certain genetic variants that are specific to these populations. “The major clearance pathway for blood alcohol is that an alcohol dehydrogenase […] oxidizes it to acetaldehyde, which causes discomfort at sufficient concentrations,” the researchers write. “An aldehyde dehydrogenase […] then detoxifies the acetaldehyde, oxidizing it to acetate, which does not cause discomfort,” they continue, explaining that “Fast clearance of alcohol or, particularly, slow breakdown of acetaldehyde can cause individuals to limit alcohol intake.” While in people of European and African descent, the body breaks down acetaldehyde “quickly enough to maintain tolerably low concentrations in drinkers,” the authors explain, in populations from East Asia, this does not happen because of the presence of a certain variant of the ALDH2 gene called rs671. A variant of the ADH1B gene, rs1229984, which is just as common among people of East Asian descent, actually increases blood alcohol clearance rates, thus increasing tolerance to alcohol. Moreover, according to the study’s researchers, both of these genetic variants are associated with less alcohol consumption. In the study, the researchers assessed information provided by 512,715 adults from China who enrolled in the China Kadoorie Biobank initiative, and their first step was to look at whether these participants had the rs671 or rs1229984 genetic variants. As part of the China Kadoorie Biobank project, the participants also provided information regarding their drinking habits and agreed to provide health data over a follow-up period of 10 years. Using all these data, the investigators who led the current study sought to find out what the relationship actually was between moderate alcohol intake and the risk of stroke. “Using genetics is a novel way to assess the health effects of alcohol and to sort out whether moderate drinking really is protective or whether it’s slightly harmful,” says senior epidemiologist and lecturer Iona Millwood, who co-led the study. “Our genetic analyses have helped us understand the cause and effect relationships,” she observes.