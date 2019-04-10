Teeth are an important part of physical appearance for many people, and they want to show a bright white smile. However, a new study reveals that many tooth whitening products can damage the teeth.

Share on Pinterest New research reveals why we should treat tooth whitening products with caution.

Studies have shown that most human teeth are not naturally pearl-white. In reality, most teeth are different shades and hues that tend towards yellow. Nor are teeth uniformly colored.

Despite this, there is an idea — which is especially prominent in North American societies — that perfectly white teeth are a symbol of beauty and self-care.

For this reason, many people opt to whiten their teeth, either on their own or with the help of a cosmetic dentist.

Statistic reports indicate that about 40.5 million people in the United States used tooth whitening products in 2018.

Various studies now show that whitening teeth with bleaching products that contain hydrogen peroxide can endanger tooth health.

Researchers from Stockton University in Galloway, NJ, aimed to find out exactly how hydrogen peroxide harms the teeth, and which part of a tooth it attacks.

The research — which was led by Kelly Keenan, an associate professor of chemistry at Stockton University — will feature at the Experimental Biology 2019 meeting, which is part of the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in Orlando, FL.