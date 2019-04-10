Some people are more prone than others to dry skin on the face. Gentle treatments and home remedies can relieve dry facial skin and prevent it from coming back.

People may experience dry skin on their face as a result of many factors, including changes in temperature or humidity, using soaps with harsh chemicals, and skin conditions, such as eczema.

In most cases, people can get rid of dry skin using home remedies and over-the-counter (OTC) treatments.

In this article, we look at why some people experience dry skin on their face and discuss treatments and home remedies.

What causes it?



A person can moisturize daily to treat dry skin on their face. A person can moisturize daily to treat dry skin on their face.

The skin naturally produces an oil called sebum. When the skin produces too much oil, this can lead to pimples. However, having some sebum on the skin is important for keeping it hydrated and protecting the cells from infection.

Skin that is not creating or replenishing enough sebum can become dry.

Dry skin can be itchy, and it may look flaky and bumpy or have red patches. Dehydrated skin lacks water and appears dull or rough.

Some potential causes of dry or dehydrated skin on the face include:

cold weather

dry air

exposure to harsh chemicals in soaps or other products

washing the skin excessively

unbalanced skin pH

skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis

diabetes

hypothyroidism

smoking

spending too much time in direct sunlight

People can treat dry skin using several different methods. The best treatment option will depend on the cause of someone's dry skin and its severity. Treatments also vary among different skin types, which can be normal, dry, oily, or combination.

1. Moisturize daily

Moisturizers, ointments, and creams improve the skin's natural barrier function, which promotes water retention.

Moisturizing overnight can provide extra benefits. A person can apply moisturizer to their face before bed and wash it off with a gentle cleanser in the morning.

Many different moisturizers are available to purchase. It can take some trial and error for a person to find the best one for their skin type.

Gentle, face-friendly moisturizers often contain the following beneficial ingredients:

hyaluronic acid

ceramides

colloidal oatmeal

Some moisturizers and other skin care products contain drying agents that can make dry skin worse. In general, people should avoid products that contain:

alcohols

artificial fragrances or colors

dioxane

petrolatum or petroleum

Some people may prefer to use natural moisturizers to help relieve dry skin on the face. These include:

pure aloe vera gel

coconut oil

shea butter

Coconut oil and shea butter contain natural oils. Some people with normal, oily, or combination skin types may experience breakouts after using these products.

2. Use a gentle cleanser

Soaps that contain fragrances, colors, and other chemicals can irritate and dry out the skin. It is generally better to opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers or facial soaps and to avoid products that contain alcohols, artificial colors, and plastics.

Ingredients to avoid include:

sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS)

those that derive from mineral oil, including petroleum and paraffin

parabens

diethanolamine (DEA)

monoethanolamine (MEA)

triethanolamine (TEA)

3. Exfoliate to remove excess dry skin



The skin naturally makes new cells and sheds old cells, typically replacing itself within about a month.

The skin naturally makes new cells and sheds old cells, typically replacing itself within about a month.

When dead skin cells become stuck on the surface, people may notice dry patches and clogged pores.

Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells, which can reduce dry patches and improve the skin's overall texture.

Exfoliators can be either mechanical or chemical.

Mechanical exfoliators

Mechanical exfoliators include:

cleansing brushes

exfoliating washcloths

facial scrubs

This form of exfoliation works by physically removing dead cells from the surface of the skin.

Chemical exfoliators

Although they sound harsh, many people consider chemical exfoliators to be gentle alternatives to mechanical exfoliators.

Chemical exfoliators include alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs).

AHAs dissolve dead cells on the surface of the skin while BHAs penetrate the deeper layers of the skin to remove dead cells from pores. Both AHAs and BHAs increase cellular turnover, which helps keep the skin soft and supple.

How to use exfoliators

People can use mechanical and chemical exfoliators alone or in combination.

A recent small-scale study examined the effects of combining an AHA-containing chemical peel with mechanical exfoliation. The authors observed that the combination treatment led to more significant improvements in hydration and skin elasticity than the chemical peel alone.

However, it is important to note that overusing these products can make dry skin worse. People using an exfoliator for the first time should test it on a small area of their face and wait a few days to see how their skin reacts before using it more extensively.

A person should avoid exfoliating every day as this can irritate and dry out the skin. Applying a good moisturizer immediately after exfoliating will help lock in moisture.

4. Practice better bathing habits

It is best to use warm, not hot, water when bathing or washing the face because hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils.

Spending too much time in water can remove sebum from the skin. The American Academy of Dermatology recommend limiting showers and baths to 5–10 minutes or less to help heal dry skin.

After bathing or washing the face, people should immediately apply a moisturizer to help lock in moisture.

5. Use a humidifier

Constantly running air conditioning (AC) and central heating units indoors removes moisture from the air and the skin.

A person with dry facial skin may wish to try limiting their use of AC and heating or start using a humidifier to add some moisture to the air indoors.

6. Medication

A skincare specialist, known as a dermatologist, or another healthcare professional may prescribe a topical ointment or cream for people who have skin conditions or those who have dehydrated skin that does not respond to conventional treatments.

The type of medication will vary depending on the cause of the dry skin. Medications commonly contain hydrocortisone, a steroid that helps keep the skin hydrated.

Prevention



People can use the following tips to prevent dry skin on their face:

People can use the following tips to prevent dry skin on their face:

washing the face daily with a gentle cleanser

wearing sunscreen every day

applying moisturizer after bathing or washing the face

using warm, not hot, water when washing the face and bathing

staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water

limiting caffeine intake

limiting time in direct sunlight

avoiding artificial tanning

using a humidifier

quitting smoking, if necessary

Outlook

Environmental and lifestyle factors can contribute to the development of dry skin on the face. People can manage and prevent dry skin on this part of the body by using gentle treatments and home remedies.

If dry skin does not improve or it worsens, a person can see their doctor or dermatologist. People with dry skin that does not respond to OTC treatments or home remedies may benefit from using a prescription-strength cream or ointment.