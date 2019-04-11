What does sleep deprivation do to the way in which we perceive various emotional stimuli? A researcher from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has written a thesis aiming to answer this question.

Share on Pinterest Sleep deprivation makes us more likely to have negative emotional perceptions.

Ever felt grumpy after a sleepless night? When we do not manage to satisfy our need for rest, our brains tend to rebel in various ways.

Sleep deprivation, studies have shown, can be just as bad as being drunk, as it alters your perception of space and your reaction time.

More recent research has even suggested that people who sleep poorly are more likely to shun social contact and be intuitively avoided by others.

Since lack of sleep affects the way we see things and interact with others, it comes as no surprise that it can also impact our emotional perceptions, making them likely to be more negative than usual.

In her doctoral thesis, Sandra Tamm, based at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience of the Karolinska Institutet, in Stockholm, Sweden, set out to explore precisely the ways in which sleep loss can alter our emotional perceptions and engagements. Tamm defended her thesis earlier this month.