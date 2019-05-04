According to a new study, intensive treatment for high blood pressure may reduce the risk of death from any cause, including cardiovascular disease, in people with type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the most common and costly chronic conditions in the United States. Over 100 million people in the U.S. have diabetes or prediabetes, according to the 2017 report compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Diabetes is a disease that affects how the body processes glucose. Type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form of the disease, reduces the production of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. When this occurs, blood sugar levels rise, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, also increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), blood pressure is “the force of blood pushing against the walls of [the] arteries as the heart pumps blood.” Hypertension happens when “this force against the artery walls is too high.”

Doctors measure blood pressure in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). The first number, or the systolic pressure, refers to the pressure in the blood vessels when the heart beats. The second number measures the diastolic blood pressure, which is the pressure in the blood vessels when the heart rests between beats.

Doctors define “prehypertension” as 120–139 mm Hg for systolic pressure and between 80–89 mmHg for diastolic pressure. They consider a pressure of 140/90 mmHg as high.

According to the CDC, about 75 million people in the U.S. have high blood pressure, but only about half of them have the condition under control.