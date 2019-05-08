There is an ongoing debate surrounding soy protein and its influence on cholesterol. A new meta-analysis digs into the existing data and concludes that the protein does, indeed, reduce levels of “bad” cholesterol. Share on Pinterest Soy protein and cholesterol: The debate rages on. Soy protein is derived from soybeans. It is high in protein but contains no cholesterol and only low levels of saturated fat. Soybeans are among the few vegetable-based foods that contain all of the essential amino acids. As it stands, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) includes soy protein in its list of foods that can lower cholesterol. However, they are considering removing it from this list because studies have provided inconsistent results. If the FDA do remove it, manufacturers who market products that include soy would no longer be able to label them as heart-healthy. The FDA are basing their potential change in stance on the findings of 46 trials. Recently, researchers — many from St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada — decided to revisit the data and run a meta-analysis on the papers in question.

Revisiting the soy debate Of the 46 studies that the FDA had chosen, 43 provided enough data to be added to the scientists’ analysis. In total, 41 studies looked specifically at low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, commonly called bad cholesterol. LDL cholesterol earns its bad name because, when it builds up in arteries, it increases the risk of stroke and heart disease. Any food that can reduce this risk is of great interest. The authors recently published the results of their analysis in The Journal of Nutrition. They conclude: “Soy protein significantly reduced LDL cholesterol by approximately 3–4% in adults. Our data support the advice given to the general public internationally to increase plant protein intake.” Although the effect size seems small, the results are significant. The authors also believe that, in the real world, the effect may be stronger. They argue that when someone adds soy protein to their diet, in most cases, it will replace other sources of protein that have high levels of LDL cholesterol, such as meat and dairy. Dr. David Jenkins, who led the study, explains, “When one adds the displacement of high saturated fat and cholesterol-rich meats to a diet that includes soy, the reduction of cholesterol could be greater.” A study published in 2010 examines this displacement. The authors concluded that when combining direct LDL reduction from soy protein with displacement, overall, LDL cholesterol would be reduced by 3.6–6.0%.