Type 1 diabetes: New pancreatic cell transplant system shows promise

Published Published 2 hours ago
By
Fact checked by Gianna D'Emilio
Scientists have developed a way to increase the effectiveness of pancreatic islet transplantation, a promising therapy for type 1 diabetes.
group of surgeons operating
New findings could make pancreatic islet cell transplants more effective.

Immune rejection by the recipient is a major barrier to pancreatic islet transplants from donors becoming routinely available for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

One way to overcome this is to place the islets — groups of insulin-producing cells — inside microcapsules made of a material that is less likely to provoke an immune response.

However, the process of microencapsulation can result in large numbers of empty capsules, which means a high volume of implant to achieve the required result. This increases the risk of immune reaction.

Now, researchers from the University of the Basque Country, in Spain, have developed a magnetic system for purifying the microcapsules that separates out the empty ones.

They describe the purification system, and how they tested its product in rats, in an International Journal of Pharmaceutics paper.

The study showed that, after implantation with "magnetically purified" islet microcapsules, rats induced to develop diabetes achieved and retained normal blood glucose levels for nearly 17 weeks.

"One of the drawbacks of islet transplants is the long-term use of immunosuppressant drugs to prevent the immune rejection of the transplanted islets; these drugs lower the patient's defenses and entail serious medical complications," explains first study author Albert Espona-Noguera, of the university's School of Pharmacy.

Type 1 diabetes and islet transplants

Type 1 diabetes develops when the immune system destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Without insulin, the body's cells cannot absorb glucose from the blood to make energy. This results in dangerously high levels of blood sugar.

According to a 2016 BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care study, the prevalence of type 1 diabetes worldwide is rising. In 2014, there were around 387 million people worldwide with diabetes, of which 5–10% had type 1.

Type 1 diabetes: Drawing nearer to treatment that generates new insulin cells
Type 1 diabetes: Drawing nearer to treatment that generates new insulin cells
Scientists have mapped the signals that decide whether immature pancreatic cells become insulin-producing cells or another type.
Read now

Apart from very specific instances, islet transplants are not yet available for most people with type 1 diabetes. They still have to take insulin and monitor their glucose levels every day.

Microencapsulation promises to overcome two of the barriers to routine use of islet transplants: lack of donor islets and the need for recipients to be on immunosuppressants for the rest of their lives.

The system that Espona-Noguera and his colleagues have developed addresses both of these challenges. By increasing the proportion of capsules that actually contain islets, it makes better use of the scarce resource.

At the same time, by reducing the volume of implant that is necessary to produce the desired effect, it reduces the load that is likely to provoke an immune attack.

How the purification system works

The microcapsule purification system works by adding magnetic nanoparticles to the islets before microencapsulation.

Then, after microencapsulation, the microcapsules pass through the magnetic purifier. This separates the microcapsules containing magnetic islets from the empty, non-magnetic microcapsules.

The separation occurs in a 3D-printed microfluidic chip that has tiny channels containing magnets. The magnets are positioned so that when the microcapsules flow through the channels, the magnetic ones exit one way and the nonmagnetic ones exit another way.

Espona-Noguera says that the purification efficiency of the system is so great that they were able to reduce the implant volume of islets by nearly 80%.

Such a reduction has the potential to vastly reduce complications that can develop after implanting large volumes of microcapsules, he adds.

"In this work, we studied the functionality of the purified implants in diabetic animal models."

Albert Espona-Noguera

Related coverage

Diabetes: The differences between types 1 and 2 Type 1 and type 2 diabetes both relate to the body’s use of insulin, but they have different causes and treatment. Find out here about the differences and similarities, including the symptoms, treatment options, blood tests, and how to manage them. Read now
How to treat diabetes Diabetes is an ongoing condition in which the body either produces too little insulin or does not use insulin effectively. Management includes artificial insulin and lifestyle adjustments. Read on to learn more. Read now
Type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes risk factors Type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes all involve an imbalance of blood sugar, but the risk factors for each may vary. Having a family history of type 1 diabetes increases the risk, but a healthful lifestyle may help prevent type 2. A mix of factors influences the chance of gestational diabetes. Read now
Can type 2 diabetes become type 1 diabetes? It is sometimes thought that people with type 2 diabetes may then develop type 1. While some people with type 2 diabetes might need insulin to manage blood glucose, this is not true. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes have different mechanisms and cannot develop into each other. In this article, we debunk the myths around type Read now
What to know about type 1 diabetes There are two main types of diabetes, and type 1 leads to insufficient production of insulin. This type is normally present from a young age and irreversible. Read on to learn about the symptoms, how to manage insulin production, and possible causes. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Diabetes Type 1
Biology / Biochemistry Immune System / Vaccines Transplants / Organ Donations

Recommended related news

Popular in: Diabetes Type 1

Scroll to top