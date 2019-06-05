New research in mice repurposes a drug used for blood disorders to starve antibiotic-resistant fungus of iron, thus halving the survival rate of the yeast. Share on Pinterest Scientists have found an innovative way to half the survival rate of Candida albicans, shown here. Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people acquire an infection that is resistant to antibiotics, and 23,000 people die as a result. The drug resistance crisis is so dire that some researchers have warned that we may soon return “to a pre-antibiotic era in which minor infections can once again become deadly.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have categorized the current antibiotic resistance threats as “urgent,” “serious,” or “concerning.” The CDC consider fluconazole-resistant Candida, which account for 3,400 infections and 220 deaths each year, to be a “serious” threat.

Why tackling Candida is important Candida albicans is a fungus that can cause oral thrush and denture-related stomatitis, among other infections, when it overgrows. C. albicans also ranks as the fourth leading cause of bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, says Mira Edgerton, Ph.D., co-lead author of a new study that details an innovative way of stopping Candida infections. The scientist, who is also a research professor in the department of oral biology at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, in New York, adds that there are currently only three major classes of antifungal drugs and that no new antifungal classes of drugs have appeared in decades. “In the absence of novel drug candidates, drug repurposing aimed at using existing drugs to treat diseases is a promising strategy,” adds Prof. Edgerton. The team published their findings in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.