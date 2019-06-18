New research in mice shows that immuno-positron emission tomography can accurately detect inflammatory bowel disease in a murine model and that the imaging technique can reveal specific details regarding mediators of inflammation.

In the future, doctors may use PET scanning technology to detect IBD.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic condition that affected approximately 3 million adults in the United States in 2015.

Usually, people with IBD experience symptoms that flare up and remit.

Some people are more at risk of developing the condition. Being born in the U.S., being part of certain sociodemographic groups, and being older than 45 are all factors that are likely to increase the risk of developing IBD.

Currently, healthcare professionals rely on endoscopy for diagnosing IBD. However, this procedure is invasive and often does not provide enough information about what causes the inflammation.

New research, however, suggests that immuno-positron emission tomography (immuno-PET) can be a more effective means of diagnosing IBD. The new study appears in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

Patrick A. Hughes, Ph.D. — head of the Gastrointestinal Neuroimmune Interactions Research Group, which is part of the Centre for Nutrition and Gastrointestinal Disease Research at the University of Adelaide, in Australia — is the corresponding author of the paper.

Hughes explains the motivation for his and his colleagues’ research, saying that endoscopy “is invasive and does not provide real-time information regarding the role of specific mediators and drug targets.”

“There is a need to develop less invasive tools that provide quick diagnostic information for IBD,” the researcher continues.

“This is particularly relevant when the area of inflammation is beyond the reach of the endoscope, such as difficult-to-access regions of the small intestine and in patient populations that have increased risk in endoscopy, including [children] and [people with hemophilia].”