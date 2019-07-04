As more and more people are turning away from meat in favor of plant-based and meat replacement products, scientists are asking more questions about how protein sources differ from one another. New research looks at whether animal or fungus-derived protein is better for building muscle mass.

Traditionally, some people have considered that animal products are the best source of protein for health. Recently, however, various studies have questioned this point of view.

For instance, one 2017 study from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom suggested that fungus-derived protein (mycoprotein) may be just as good for physical health as animal protein, such as milk protein.

Mycoprotein is a processed, nutrient-derived form of a strain of the microfungus Fusarium venenatum, which naturally contains a high amount of protein.

For that study, the research team — led by Benjamin Wall, Ph.D. — collaborated with and received funding from Quorn Foods, a company that produces plant-based meat replacement products, and which uses mycoprotein as the protein source in their foods.

Recently, continuing their collaboration with Quorn Foods — which distribute their product in some European countries, including the U.K., and in the United States — Wall and colleagues have gone on to find out exactly how mycoprotein compares to animal protein (specifically, milk protein) in terms of contributing to muscle mass growth.



The food company declared for Medical News Today that “Quorn Foods provide funding for Exeter University’s research into mycoprotein and support their commitment to publish the results regardless of the findings.”

The researchers have presented their latest findings at the European College of Sport Science’s 2019 Congress, which this year takes place in Prague, the Czech Republic, between 3–6 July.