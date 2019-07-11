How do ancient viruses cause MS and other neurological diseases?

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Paula Field
Ancient viruses have left behind traces in our DNA. Researchers believe these contribute to neurological conditions. Could inhibiting our viral passengers pave the way for future treatments?
Ancient viruses link to neurological conditions
What links neurological conditions and ancient viruses?

Transposable elements, which scientists also call transposons or jumping genes, are stretches of DNA that harbor the ability to move around our genome.

Scientists can trace back one type of transposon — human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) — to ancient retroviruses that inserted themselves into the human genome millions of years ago. HERVs make up about 8% of our DNA.

Some HERVs hold crucial functions during processes such as embryonic development. But most HERVs lie dormant, silenced by DNA modifications.

Yet, in a recent review article in Frontiers in Genetics, researchers from Heinrich Heine University in Dusseldorf, Germany, detail how some HERVs may be reactivated and wreak havoc in our brain and central nervous system.

HERVs in neurological diseases

Back in 1989, Hervé Perron, then at the University of Grenoble in France, was the first to identify the presence of viral particles in cell cultures isolated from the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of a person with multiple sclerosis (MS). He later discovered that these originated from a transposon called HERV-W.

Activation of this dormant HERV results in an immune reaction. HERV-W envelope (ENV) RNA and protein are present at increasing levels in the serum and CFS of people with MS, but only rarely in those without the condition.

"Linking this HERV reactivation to autoimmune attacks in MS, it was found that HERV proteins can trigger an immune response against myelin, which triggers MS-like disease in mouse models," explains Patrick Kuery, a professor of neurodegeneration and senior review author.

Several triggers can reactivate HERVs. One of them is infection with common viruses, such as the Epstein-Barr virus that causes infectious mononucleosis, and other members of the herpes virus family.

How childhood viral infections may later drive multiple sclerosis
How childhood viral infections may later drive multiple sclerosis
Viral infections during childhood leave lasting marks in the brains of people with MS.
Read now

Research also suggests that immune system mediators and environmental factors, such as diet and drugs, can switch HERVs back on, although there is limited evidence at this point.

MS is not the only neurological disease where scientists suspect HERV involvement. A number of studies have implicated reactivation of HERV-K in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a form of motor neuron disease.

When it comes to schizophrenia, the case is less clear.

"HERV proteins have been reported to increase expression of schizophrenia-linked genes in cultured human brain cells," explains Kuery. "However, studies on schizophrenia [patients] show inconsistent changes in HERV expression in blood, CSF, and postmortem brain tissue compared to healthy controls."

Can deactivating HERV improve MS?

In MS, the immune system attacks myelin, the protective layer that coats many neurons in the central nervous system.

Repairing this myelin damage by allowing the cells in the CNS to remyelinate neurons may prove an effective strategy to treat MS.

Since identifying HERV-W in MS patients, Perron co-founded the pharmaceutical company GeNeuro and developed a monoclonal antibody called GNbAC1 that targets the HERV-W ENV protein. Scientists are currently testing the antibody in clinical trials.

In a recent paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, Kuery, Perron, and colleagues dug deeper into the mechanism that links HERV-W to MS.

The team found cells that contained the HERV-W ENV protein in close proximity to neurons in brain tissue of MS patients, particularly in areas that contained chronic and acute MS lesions.

Dr. Tobias Derfuss, a professor in clinical neuroimmunology at the University of Basel in Switzerland, was a principal investigator of one of the clinical trials investigating the use of GNbAC1 in MS and a member of the steering committee for a further trial.

Writing in Therapeutic Advances in Neurological Disorders, Dr. Derfuss comments: "This treatment approach of GNbAC1 and the concept of a HERV-associated pathophysiology in MS remain controversial."

He explains that the results of the clinical trials investigating GNbAC1 for the treatment of MS indicate that the antibody does not prevent the immune system from attacking myelin, meaning it does not prevent MS.

The antibody may, on the other hand, kickstart remyelination.

"Pharmacodynamic and imaging data do not reveal any immunomodulatory effects of GNbAC1. MRI changes during a phase IIb study with GNbAC1 are compatible with remyelination."

Dr. Tobias Derfuss

MS is a complex disease, and scientists do not fully understand the biology of HERVs. A HERV-modifying therapeutic may prove to be a promising treatment for people living with MS, but its true potential remains to be seen.

Related coverage

What are the early signs of MS? The early signs and symptoms of MS can vary widely, and some can be significantly challenging or debilitating. Here, learn more about the early symptoms of MS, such as vision problems and numbness, and when to consult a doctor. Read now
Multiple sclerosis: What you need to know Multiple sclerosis is a long-term disease that attacks the central nervous system, affecting the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. There is no cure, but new treatments may slow the progression and there are ways to relieve the symptoms. Learn more about MS, the types, what causes it, and what signs to look for. Read now
What are the different types of schizophrenia? Schizophrenia is when someone has unusual expressions or perceptions of reality. Nowadays, it is seen as one condition rather than different types. Find out here what schizophrenia is, and what three symptoms a person must show to be diagnosed. Also, we look at what has changed in the way doctors treat schizophrenia. Read now
How do clinical trials work and who can participate? Clinical trials are carried out to ensure that medical practices and treatments are safe and effective. People with a health condition may choose to join in, as the trial may provide a new cure. Learn about the processes, safety measures, the various types, phases, who is eligible, and the benefits and risks involved. Read now
All about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a fatal degenerative neurological condition that causes progressive weakening. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Neurology / Neuroscience
Multiple Sclerosis Muscular Dystrophy / ALS Schizophrenia

Recommended related news

Popular in: Neurology / Neuroscience

Scroll to top