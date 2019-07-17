Despite evidence that some active substances in cannabis may support some aspects of health, many people who use this drug, and particularly those who smoke it, develop symptoms of dependence. A new clinical trial shows that a safer, cannabis-based medication can counter dependence.

Share on Pinterest A safer cannabis extract could help users fight cannabis dependence, according to a new clinical trial.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse note that about 30% of recreational cannabis users in the United States “may have some degree of marijuana use disorder” that symptoms of dependence often characterize.

Dependence causes a person to compulsively seek the drug, as they experience withdrawal symptoms when they do not have access to it. Irritability, sleep problems, and poor appetite can be among these symptoms.

Yet researchers from the University of Sydney and the New South Wales Ministry of Health in Australia point out that existing treatments for cannabis dependence are not always effective.

To address this issue, the team tested a new medicinal drug that is meant to be more effective in treating cannabis dependence than existing therapies.

In a new clinical trial — whose results the researchers report in JAMA Internal Medicine — they assessed the drug’s effectiveness and safety for humans. This new medication is a cannabinoid agonist drug consisting of a cannabis extract that works by interacting with cannabinoid receptors in the brain.

These receptors are part of the endocannabinoid system, and their main role is to synthesize the substances that form part of ingested cannabis. By targeting them, the researchers hope to reduce the rate of relapse of people who seek treatment for cannabis dependence.

“We’ve never had the evidence before that medication can be effective in treating cannabis dependency — this is the first big study to show this is a safe and effective approach,” says lead author Prof. Nick Lintzeris.

“The principles are very similar to nicotine replacement; you are providing patients with a medicine, which is safer than the drug they’re already using, and linking this with medical and counseling support to help people address their illicit cannabis use,” Prof. Lintzeris explains.