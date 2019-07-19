Elavil (now discontinued) was a brand name for a generic drug called amitriptyline hydrochloride, or simply amitriptyline.

Amitriptyline was also available under the brand name Endep, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have discontinued these brands.

Amitriptyline is still available under its generic name. It belongs to the wider class of drugs called tricyclic antidepressants. Most of these drugs work by increasing the availability of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain.

Having low levels of these brain chemicals is associated with depression and other mental health conditions.

This article outlines the side effects and risks associated with amitriptyline.

Side effects



Side effects of amitriptyline may include headaches, dry mouth, and drowsiness.

The most commonly reported side effects of amitriptyline include:

dry mouth

drowsiness

dizziness

headaches

gastrointestinal upset

constipation

weight gain

Although less common, the following side effects may also occur:

difficulty sleeping

difficulty paying attention

blurred vision

acute angle glaucoma, an eye condition

tremors

difficulty passing urine

decreased sex drive

postural hypotension

abnormal heart rate

In some cases, amitriptyline may cause the following serious adverse reactions:

prolonged QT, which is a problem with the electrical activity of the heart

heart arrhythmias

heart attack

stroke

seizures

temporary loss of consciousness

coma

hallucinations

delusions

paralytic ileus, an intestinal obstruction

conditions affecting the bone marrow

allergic reaction

Interactions

In addition to potentially causing side effects, amitriptyline may interact with other medications a person is taking. Such medications include:

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Tricyclic antidepressants can be fatal if a person takes them alongside monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs).

MAOIs are an older type of antidepressant medication. Although doctors have mostly phased out their use, some may still prescribe them when modern antidepressants are not effective.

Doctors also sometimes use MAOIs off-label to help people manage bipolar disorder and Parkinson's disease.

Taking MAOIs with amitriptyline or other tricyclic antidepressants can cause dangerously high fever, severe convulsions, and even death.

Examples of MAOIs include:

phenelzine

tranylcypromine

isocarboxazid

selegiline

moclobemide

People should be careful when switching from an MAOI to a tricyclic antidepressant. In such cases, experts recommend stopping the MAOI and waiting a minimum of 14 days before starting on a minimal dosage of tricyclic antidepressant.

A doctor may increase the amount gradually, if necessary.

Other antidepressants



A person may have a severe reaction if they take amitriptyline alongside other antidepressants.

Amitriptyline may also cause severe reactions when a person uses it in combination with other antidepressants, such as:

phenobarbital (Bellatal, Solfoton)

sedatives

citalopram (Celexa)

fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem)

fluvoxamine (Luvox)

paroxetine (Paxil)

sertraline (Zoloft)

other selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

Central nervous system depressants

Central nervous system (CNS) depressants are drugs that slow brain activity, relax the muscles, and have a calming effect on the body. Doctors sometimes prescribe them to help treat anxiety, acute stress, and sleep disorders.

Examples of CNS depressants include sedatives, tranquilizers, and hypnotics. Amitriptyline can enhance the effects of these drugs, so people should not take both at the same time.

Alcohol is also a CNS depressant. Because amitriptyline can enhance the effect of alcohol, it increases the risk of overdose in people with alcohol addiction.

Heartburn medications

Cisapride is a medication that doctors used to prescribe to treat heartburn. The FDA withdrew the drug in 2000 following reports that it increased the risk of heart problems.

Doctors may still prescribe the drug, but only in rare cases when it is necessary.

Taking amitriptyline alongside cisapride further increases the risk of heart arrhythmias and other serious cardiac events.

Other drug interactions

Amitriptyline also interacts with several other drugs, including:

epinephrine , an emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions

, an emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions norepinephrine , a drug that controls dangerously low blood pressure

, a drug that controls dangerously low blood pressure ephedrine , a stimulant that treats low blood pressure during anesthesia

, a stimulant that treats low blood pressure during anesthesia dronedarone , a treatment for certain types of heart arrhythmia

, a treatment for certain types of heart arrhythmia lithium, a drug that can help treat bipolar disorder

Due to safety concerns, drug manufacturers advise against the use of amitriptyline while taking these drugs.

Additional risks and complications

A person should speak to their doctor about the other possible risks of taking amitriptyline. These include:

Suicidal thoughts and behaviour

The term "suicidality" refers to having suicidal thoughts and exhibiting suicidal behavior.

Taking antidepressants can increase the risk of suicidality in adolescents and young adults with major depressive disorder and other psychiatric conditions.

Although the risk of this is very low, the FDA state that doctors should routinely monitor people taking these medications for signs of suicidality and worsening clinical symptoms.

Suicide prevention If you know someone at immediate risk of self-harm, suicide, or hurting another person:

Call 911 or the local emergency number.

Stay with the person until professional help arrives.

Remove any weapons, medications, or other potentially harmful objects.

Listen to the person without judgment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, a prevention hotline can help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Worsening heart conditions

Amitriptyline is not suitable for people with a history of the following heart and circulatory problems:

heart arrhythmias

prolonged QT

heart attack

heart failure

Withdrawal



Disturbed sleep and dreams may be a symptom of amitriptyline withdrawal.

Although there is no evidence to suggest that amitriptyline is addictive, the drug can cause temporary withdrawal symptoms.

These symptoms are more likely to affect people who stop taking the drug abruptly. However, they may also occur in people who reduce their dosage gradually.

Symptoms of amitriptyline withdrawal may include:

headaches

nausea

a general feeling of being unwell

irritability

restlessness

disturbed sleep and dreams

Overdose

The FDA do not recommend the use of amitriptyline by children under 12 years of age. The maximum daily dose for adults is 300 milligrams.

Overdose of amitriptyline or other tricyclic antidepressants can be fatal. The following signs and symptoms indicate a serious overdose requiring urgent medical attention:

irregular heartbeat

weak pulse

decreased heart rate

decreased breathing rate

low blood pressure

convulsions

coma

hypothermia

Other signs of overdose that require attention include:

poor concentration

drowsiness

confusion

hallucinations

difficulty controlling eye movement

pupil dilation

nervousness or anxiety

muscle rigidity

vomiting

fever

People who have accidentally taken an extra dose of their medication should call a doctor for further instruction.

In other cases of overdose, people should call the emergency services. The signs and symptoms of amitriptyline overdose can develop rapidly.

Summary

Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant that doctors can prescribe to help treat depression and other psychiatric conditions. Although Elavil used to be available, the FDA called for the discontinuation of the brand.

Amitriptyline has a range of possible side effects, some of which can be very serious. It is important to note that not everyone experiences all or any side effects, and the benefits of the drug may outweigh the risks.

However, amitriptyline may not be suitable for certain people, particularly those with a history of heart or circulatory problems.

To avoid adverse drug interactions, people who are considering treatment with amitriptyline should tell a doctor about all of the other medicines they are taking or have recently taken.