What to know about the side effects of Elavil

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 19 Jul 2019
By Charlotte Lillis
Reviewed by
Elavil (now discontinued) was a brand name for a generic drug called amitriptyline hydrochloride, or simply amitriptyline.

Amitriptyline was also available under the brand name Endep, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have discontinued these brands.

Amitriptyline is still available under its generic name. It belongs to the wider class of drugs called tricyclic antidepressants. Most of these drugs work by increasing the availability of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain.

Having low levels of these brain chemicals is associated with depression and other mental health conditions.

This article outlines the side effects and risks associated with amitriptyline.

Side effects

Woman at work who is drowsy due to elavil side effects
Side effects of amitriptyline may include headaches, dry mouth, and drowsiness.

The most commonly reported side effects of amitriptyline include:

Although less common, the following side effects may also occur:

  • difficulty sleeping
  • difficulty paying attention
  • blurred vision
  • acute angle glaucoma, an eye condition
  • tremors
  • difficulty passing urine
  • decreased sex drive
  • postural hypotension
  • abnormal heart rate

In some cases, amitriptyline may cause the following serious adverse reactions:

  • prolonged QT, which is a problem with the electrical activity of the heart
  • heart arrhythmias
  • heart attack
  • stroke
  • seizures
  • temporary loss of consciousness
  • coma
  • hallucinations
  • delusions
  • paralytic ileus, an intestinal obstruction
  • conditions affecting the bone marrow
  • allergic reaction
  • Interactions

In addition to potentially causing side effects, amitriptyline may interact with other medications a person is taking. Such medications include:

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Tricyclic antidepressants can be fatal if a person takes them alongside monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs).

MAOIs are an older type of antidepressant medication. Although doctors have mostly phased out their use, some may still prescribe them when modern antidepressants are not effective.

Doctors also sometimes use MAOIs off-label to help people manage bipolar disorder and Parkinson's disease.

Taking MAOIs with amitriptyline or other tricyclic antidepressants can cause dangerously high fever, severe convulsions, and even death.

Examples of MAOIs include:

  • phenelzine
  • tranylcypromine
  • isocarboxazid
  • selegiline
  • moclobemide

People should be careful when switching from an MAOI to a tricyclic antidepressant. In such cases, experts recommend stopping the MAOI and waiting a minimum of 14 days before starting on a minimal dosage of tricyclic antidepressant.

A doctor may increase the amount gradually, if necessary.

Antidepressants: Do they really work?
Antidepressants: Do they really work?
Learn more about different types of antidepressants and how they work here.
Read now

Other antidepressants

man holding a pill in his hand
A person may have a severe reaction if they take amitriptyline alongside other antidepressants.

Amitriptyline may also cause severe reactions when a person uses it in combination with other antidepressants, such as:

  • phenobarbital (Bellatal, Solfoton)
  • sedatives
  • citalopram (Celexa)
  • fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem)
  • fluvoxamine (Luvox)
  • paroxetine (Paxil)
  • sertraline (Zoloft)
  • other selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

Central nervous system depressants

Central nervous system (CNS) depressants are drugs that slow brain activity, relax the muscles, and have a calming effect on the body. Doctors sometimes prescribe them to help treat anxiety, acute stress, and sleep disorders.

Examples of CNS depressants include sedatives, tranquilizers, and hypnotics. Amitriptyline can enhance the effects of these drugs, so people should not take both at the same time.

Alcohol is also a CNS depressant. Because amitriptyline can enhance the effect of alcohol, it increases the risk of overdose in people with alcohol addiction.

Heartburn medications

Cisapride is a medication that doctors used to prescribe to treat heartburn. The FDA withdrew the drug in 2000 following reports that it increased the risk of heart problems.

Doctors may still prescribe the drug, but only in rare cases when it is necessary.

Taking amitriptyline alongside cisapride further increases the risk of heart arrhythmias and other serious cardiac events.

Other drug interactions

Amitriptyline also interacts with several other drugs, including:

  • epinephrine, an emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions
  • norepinephrine, a drug that controls dangerously low blood pressure
  • ephedrine, a stimulant that treats low blood pressure during anesthesia
  • dronedarone, a treatment for certain types of heart arrhythmia
  • lithium, a drug that can help treat bipolar disorder

Due to safety concerns, drug manufacturers advise against the use of amitriptyline while taking these drugs.

Additional risks and complications

A person should speak to their doctor about the other possible risks of taking amitriptyline. These include:

Suicidal thoughts and behaviour

The term "suicidality" refers to having suicidal thoughts and exhibiting suicidal behavior.

Taking antidepressants can increase the risk of suicidality in adolescents and young adults with major depressive disorder and other psychiatric conditions.

Although the risk of this is very low, the FDA state that doctors should routinely monitor people taking these medications for signs of suicidality and worsening clinical symptoms.

Suicide prevention

  • If you know someone at immediate risk of self-harm, suicide, or hurting another person:
  • Call 911 or the local emergency number.
  • Stay with the person until professional help arrives.
  • Remove any weapons, medications, or other potentially harmful objects.
  • Listen to the person without judgment.
  • If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, a prevention hotline can help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Worsening heart conditions

Amitriptyline is not suitable for people with a history of the following heart and circulatory problems:

Withdrawal

man awake in bed as he cant get out of bed
Disturbed sleep and dreams may be a symptom of amitriptyline withdrawal.

Although there is no evidence to suggest that amitriptyline is addictive, the drug can cause temporary withdrawal symptoms.

These symptoms are more likely to affect people who stop taking the drug abruptly. However, they may also occur in people who reduce their dosage gradually.

Symptoms of amitriptyline withdrawal may include:

  • headaches
  • nausea
  • a general feeling of being unwell
  • irritability
  • restlessness
  • disturbed sleep and dreams

Overdose

The FDA do not recommend the use of amitriptyline by children under 12 years of age. The maximum daily dose for adults is 300 milligrams.

Overdose of amitriptyline or other tricyclic antidepressants can be fatal. The following signs and symptoms indicate a serious overdose requiring urgent medical attention:

  • irregular heartbeat
  • weak pulse
  • decreased heart rate
  • decreased breathing rate
  • low blood pressure
  • convulsions
  • coma
  • hypothermia

Other signs of overdose that require attention include:

  • poor concentration
  • drowsiness
  • confusion
  • hallucinations
  • difficulty controlling eye movement
  • pupil dilation
  • nervousness or anxiety
  • muscle rigidity
  • vomiting
  • fever

People who have accidentally taken an extra dose of their medication should call a doctor for further instruction.

In other cases of overdose, people should call the emergency services. The signs and symptoms of amitriptyline overdose can develop rapidly.

Summary

Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant that doctors can prescribe to help treat depression and other psychiatric conditions. Although Elavil used to be available, the FDA called for the discontinuation of the brand.

Amitriptyline has a range of possible side effects, some of which can be very serious. It is important to note that not everyone experiences all or any side effects, and the benefits of the drug may outweigh the risks.

However, amitriptyline may not be suitable for certain people, particularly those with a history of heart or circulatory problems.

To avoid adverse drug interactions, people who are considering treatment with amitriptyline should tell a doctor about all of the other medicines they are taking or have recently taken.

Depression
Headache / Migraine Mental Health Pharmacy / Pharmacist

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 19 July 2019.

    Visit our Depression category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Depression.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Lillis, Charlotte. "What to know about the side effects of Elavil." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 19 Jul. 2019. Web.
    19 Jul. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/325799.php>

    APA
    Lillis, C. (2019, July 19). "What to know about the side effects of Elavil." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Depression

Scroll to top