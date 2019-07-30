New research from the American Psychological Association has examined the effects of a missile strike alarm — which turned out to be false — on the anxiety levels of Twitter users.

On the morning of January 13, 2018, the residents of Hawaii received an emergency alert urging them to seek shelter.

They received a message stating that a missile strike was headed toward them.

The message quickly became viral; an employee of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA) mistakenly sent the alarm over radio, television, smartphones, and other wireless devices, accompanied by the disclaimer “this is not a drill.”

For 38 minutes — that is, until the Hawaii EMA retracted their false alarm — the residents of Hawaii were convinced that a missile attack was coming their way.

Research into people’s reactions on social media platforms such as Twitter revealed significant insights into how the public reacts in an “emergency” situation. It also revealed insights into the communication breakdown between public institutions and the public at large.

For instance, research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed an “insufficient knowledge to act” on the part of the public, as well as a lack of trust in institutions, as prevalent issues. This is in addition to the public’s expected emotional expressions of “shock, fear, panic, or terror.”

What does Twitter tell us about how such an incident affects people who already experience a high level of anxiety in their day-to-day lives? Nickolas Jones, Ph.D., and Roxane Cohen Silver, Ph.D. — both from the University of California, Irvine — set out to investigate.

The findings, which appear in the journal American Psychologist, may have intriguing implications for the roughly 40 million people currently living with anxiety in the United States.