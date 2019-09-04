For centuries, humans have bred dogs for specific traits or behaviors, developing breeds with a wide array of “specializations,” from companionship to herding or scent hunting. A new study shows that this selectiveness has led to distinctive dog breeds with distinctive brains.

Breeding dogs for different purposes has led to significant differences, not just in behavior, but in brain structure, according to new research.

According to the American Kennel Club, there are more than 340 breeds of dogs worldwide, each with distinctive traits and behaviors.

From prehistoric times to the present day, humans have bred dogs for fun and companionship, for their beauty and elegance, or to help with tasks.

The original role of Alaskan malamutes and Siberian huskies, for instance, was to pull sleds, while that of beagles and dachshunds was to track prey.

Both huskies and malamutes are double-coated, which allows them to regulate body temperature in sub-zero temperatures, and both beagles and dachshunds have a keen sense of smell, which allows them to detect the distinctive smells of other animals.

While it is clear that breeding has aimed to select the traits best suited for particular environments or tasks, the selection has focused not just on physiological and functional characteristics, but also on specific behaviors.

This has resulted in, for example, dogs bred for companionship being adaptable and ready to make friends, and others originally bred for sentinel work being on their guard a lot more.

So where do these differences in behavior — and in functional traits, such as a keen sense of smell — originate?

A new study — the first author of which is Erin Hecht, an assistant professor at Harvard University, in Cambridge, MA — found that the differences in behavior specific to particular dog breeds correspond to variations in brain network structures among the breeds.