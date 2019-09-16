Alternative splicing is a complex but insufficiently understood process. It is crucial to the production of proteins necessary to cell health. Researchers now believe that cancer cells also use this process to their own advantage.

Proteins are large molecules that are absolutely crucial to the health of every single cell in the human body.

However, the processes that determine which, and how many, proteins are available to a cell are complex.

In fact, researchers are still studying how some of these processes work.

One such process is alternative splicing, which gives cells access to a diverse range of proteins that originate from the same genetic source code but also serves different purposes within the cell, thereby ensuring its health.

However, when alternative splicing malfunctions, it can contribute to cancer’s growth, spread, and ability to develop resistance to chemotherapy.

Many researchers believe that by regulating alternative splicing, they could find a way to improve cancer therapies. Yet they still do not fully understand how this complex process works.

Now, researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research in London, United Kingdom, have made fresh discoveries about the structure and function of DHX8. This is a molecule that plays an important role in alternative splicing, and its activity could help explain how cancer can hijack this vital process and use it for its own benefit.

“It is estimated that [around] 95% of human genes are alternatively spliced,” the study authors explain.

“Under normal conditions,” they add, “alternative splicing is tightly regulated, but changes in alternative splicing are increasingly linked to a variety of human diseases, and in particular to cancer.” Their paper now features in the Biochemical Journal.