Antibiotic resistant bacteria are one of the biggest threats to global health. As researchers scramble to find solutions, a recent study concludes that a compound found in green tea might boost existing drugs. Share on Pinterest A recent study investigated epigallocatechin, which is a compound in green tea. Antibiotics have proven essential for treating bacterial infections since doctors first used them in the 1930s. However, bacteria are rapidly becoming resistant to the drugs designed to kill them. In the United States alone, drug resistant bacteria infect at least 2 million people each year, leading to about 23,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Resistance (CDC). As antibiotic resistant pathogens become increasingly prevalent, researchers are leaving no stone unturned in their search for innovative interventions.

Green tea compound investigated The most recent study looking for ways to solve the antibiotic resistance crisis investigated green tea. The authors of the study conclude that one particular compound in green tea might bolster failing antibiotics and help them to kill bacteria more efficiently. The scientists, from the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine in Guildford, United Kingdom, focused on the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This bacterium can cause severe infections to the skin, the blood, and the respiratory and urinary tracts. The bacteria are growing resistant to many antibiotics and are increasingly difficult to fight. Currently, doctors treat P. aeruginosa infections with a combination of antibiotics. Green tea contains a compound known as epigallocatechin (EGCG). Researchers are interested in this polyphenol for several reasons. For instance, some studies have investigated whether it might treat inflammation and rheumatoid arthritis. In the latest investigation, researchers combined EGCG with aztreonam, which is an antibiotic commonly used to fight P. aeruginosa. They found that the combination reduced the numbers of clinical multidrug resistant strains of P. aeruginosa in laboratory cultures. The research, which the scientists published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology, also investigated the interaction between EGCG and aztreonam in an animal model. Specifically, they used greater wax moth larvae, which scientists have found to be a useful model for studying antibiotics. Once again, they found that when they combined EGCG with aztreonam, it was more effective than using the drug or EGCG alone. The scientists believe that EGCG increases the bacterium’s permeability, allowing antibiotics to pass through more easily.