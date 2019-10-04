While researchers already knew that drinks with added sugar could increase a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes, a new study suggests that the same may be true for naturally sweet drinks, such as 100% fruit juices, as well as artificially sweetened beverages, such as “diet” soft drinks.

Research has shown that drinking soft drinks with added sugar can increase a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes by affecting subtle metabolic mechanisms.

But are “diet” soda and 100% fruit juices that contain a natural level of fructose but no added sugar any healthier?

The evidence surrounding diet soda and its effect on diabetes risk has been conflicting. Some studies suggest that it might have an impact, while others report that there is no association between the two.

Most people believe that naturally sweet drinks are healthful. However, recent research has shown that they are not nearly as good for us as we think. One study that we covered on Medical News Today in July this year, for instance, indicated that they could increase a person’s risk of cancer.

Now, research from an international team of investigators from Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA and Fudan University in Shanghai, China, suggests that all sugary drinks, including natural fruit juices and artificially sweetened beverages, could increase diabetes risk.

However, the study, which appears in the journal Diabetes Care, also offers some hope. It notes that people can decrease this risk by replacing sugary drinks of any kind with non-sweetened beverages, such as water, tea, and coffee.