Ejaculation after a vasectomy remains the same as it was before the procedure. There is no change in either the person's ability to ejaculate or the appearance of the ejaculate fluid.

The only difference in ejaculation is the absence of sperm in the semen. Neither the person who underwent the procedure nor their sexual partners will be aware of this difference.

A vasectomy is a minor surgical procedure and a permanent method of male birth control. Each year, more than 500,000 men in the United States have a vasectomy.

During the procedure, a doctor will cut and seal the vas deferens tubes — the two tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra. After a vasectomy, the body will still produce sperm, but the sperm cannot enter the semen or leave the body through the ejaculate.

Read on to learn more about ejaculation after a vasectomy.

First ejaculation after surgery



After a vasectomy, a person should wait a few days before having sex or masturbating.

People who can get an erection and ejaculate before the vasectomy will still be able to do so after the procedure. The only change to ejaculation is that the semen will no longer contain sperm.

For the first few days after a vasectomy, most individuals feel some pain, swelling, and discomfort in their testicles. There will be a small wound by each testicle where the doctor made the surgical incision.

As a result, it is advisable to wait for a few days after a vasectomy before having sex or masturbating. This delay helps a person avoid irritating tissues that are already swollen and sensitive.

After a few days, it is probably safe to resume sexual activity. Most people heal quickly enough to return to their regular activities within a week.

The first few ejaculations may feel somewhat uncomfortable, but this discomfort should not persist for too long. There may also be a small amount of blood in the semen.

If ejaculation is still causing discomfort after a few weeks, it is best to see a doctor. This discomfort may indicate a complication of the surgery, such as post-vasectomy pain syndrome.

About 1–2% of people who have a vasectomy will experience post-vasectomy pain syndrome, which is chronic pain in the testicles that lasts for at least 3 months. This syndrome can cause constant or occasional pain, and it may result in painful ejaculations.

During sex

Once the swelling and pain go away, people can safely resume sexual activity. Doing so before the wounds have healed increases the risk of pain and infection.

It is important to use condoms or other forms of birth control for a few months after the procedure. Additional contraception is necessary to avoid pregnancy because a vasectomy does not work immediately. Sperm is still present in the tubes for several weeks.

Also, a vasectomy does not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Aside from abstinence, condoms and other barrier contraceptives provide the best protection against STIs.

At some point, individuals will need to go for a follow-up test to check for sperm in their semen. Most urologists recommend checking the semen at least 3 months or 20 ejaculates after the vasectomy, whichever occurs first.

At this point, 20% of people will still have sperm in their ejaculate. They will need to continue using another form of contraception, such as condoms, until a semen analysis confirms that the ejaculate is free of sperm.

Many people worry that a vasectomy will have a negative effect on their sex life, but research indicates that this is not the case. A 2017 survey found that many males reported an improvement in sexual satisfaction after a vasectomy, while there was no change in satisfaction for their female partners.

Other research reports that there is no association between a vasectomy and a reduction in the frequency of sex.

Masturbation

It is safe to masturbate once the vasectomy wounds heal, and the pain and swelling go away. People do not need to take any additional precautions before masturbating after a vasectomy.

Once a person has waited 3 months or had 20 ejaculates — either through sex or masturbation — they can see a doctor for a follow-up sperm analysis. The doctor will ask them to masturbate into a cup at home or the doctor's office to provide a semen sample.

What happens to sperm after a vasectomy?



After a vasectomy, a person should not experience changes in their sexual drive or function.

The testes will continue to make sperm after a vasectomy.

The only difference is that the sperm cannot pass through the vas deferens tubes into the urethra. Instead, the body reabsorbs the sperm.

As semen contains only a very small amount of sperm, individuals and their partners will not notice changes in the ejaculate due to the absence of sperm.

Outlook

A vasectomy is a minor surgical procedure that is highly effective in preventing pregnancy. Until a semen analysis confirms that the ejaculate is sperm free, however, people should use another form of birth control. Vasectomy does not protect against STIs.

People who undergo a vasectomy should not notice any changes in their sexual drive or function. There should also be no difference in the sensation of ejaculation or the appearance of the ejaculate.

Most doctors advise waiting a week before having sex or masturbating to avoid infection or additional pain. It is common for the first few ejaculations to feel uncomfortable, and only persistent discomfort requires medical attention.