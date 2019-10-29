Does drinking urine have any real health benefits?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 29 Oct 2019
By Zawn Villines
Reviewed by
There is no evidence that drinking urine offers any health benefits. While most people experience no serious harm from drinking urine, there are some risks.

A person may drink urine by accident or intentionally. Various cultures have consumed urine for religious or health reasons for millennia.

In the present day, a small number of religious or alternative health organizations also suggest drinking urine. In this article, learn about the purported benefits of drinking urine and the risks.

Why do people drink urine?

a glass of urine that is not drinking
Drinking urine has no clear health benefits.

Urine has been a folk remedy for centuries. The ancient Romans, for example, believed that urine from Portugal could cleanse their mouths and whiten their teeth.

In 1944, British naturopath John Armstrong claimed that drinking urine was the "perfect medicine."

More recently, natural health advocates have claimed that a wide range of benefits are associated with drinking urine, including:

  • healing wounds in the mouth
  • improving eyesight
  • replacing lost nutrients
  • boosting the immune system
  • supporting thyroid health

Some people use urine as an emergency source of water. For example, a person may drink their own urine following a natural disaster, a shipwreck, or other times when they do not have access to a source of clean water.

Are there any benefits?

There are no clear health benefits associated with drinking urine. Urine is waste, which means that it contains things that the body does not need or that may be harmful.

Urine is mostly water, but it has other components as well. Every day, a person urinates:

  • 25 grams (g) of urea, a waste compound that comes from the metabolic breakdown of proteins
  • 10 g of electrolytes, such as sodium
  • 3 g of phosphate and other organic acids
  • 1.5 g of creatinine, a waste product resulting from the breakdown of muscle tissue
  • 1 g of uric acid, a chemical created by breaking down substances called purines in food
  • 40–80 milligrams of trace proteins, such as albumin

Researchers have also found very small quantities of hormones, vitamins, and antibodies in urine. However, there is no evidence that these ingredients are present in large enough quantities to improve health.

Urine is a powerful diuretic, which means that it can cause the body to expel more salt and water. While some people use diuretics to lower blood pressure, other strategies are usually safer.

Moreover, no research has found that drinking urine can lower blood pressure or otherwise improve heart health.

What you should know about dehydration
What you should know about dehydration
Learn more about the risks of dehydration in this article.
Read now

Risks and dangers

woman with a headache possibly signaling a diabetic emergency
A person who drinks urine risks infection, dehydration, and electrolyte imbalances.

For most people, drinking urine is unlikely to cause any harm. This is particularly true for healthy people who drink their own urine and who do so only rarely.

Young children and people with chronic illnesses may be more vulnerable to contaminants and health problems related to consuming urine.

Drinking urine, especially on an ongoing basis, does present some health risks. They include:

Infection

Urine is not sterile when it leaves the kidneys, and it must pass through the urethra and come into contact with the skin as it leaves the body. Bacteria is present in urine, even in that of healthy people without infections.

Drinking someone else's urine may expose a person to numerous diseases.

Although urine contains antibodies, it also contains bacteria. A study involving 100 children found a range of bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains, in their urine. These bacteria included:

While bacteria will not cause infection in all people who consume them in urine, they increase the risk of infection. People with weak immune systems and young children may be especially vulnerable.

Dehydration

Because urine is a diuretic, it may increase a person's risk of dehydration. The salt in urine tends to reduce the amount of usable water in the body.

While some people have consumed their own urine when there was nothing else to drink, there is no evidence that doing so saved them.

Experts do not recommend drinking urine when there is no clean water, as it contains salt and harmful waste products.

Electrolyte imbalances

Because urine contains salt and other electrolytes, drinking it may change a person's electrolyte levels.

A person who is already dehydrated may face dangerous electrolyte imbalances if they drink urine, especially in large quantities.

Other risks

a man with a sore throat because of esophageal achalasia
Irritation of wounds in the throat are a risk of drinking urine.

Some other risks of drinking urine include:

  • exposure to dangerous chemicals in the urine, such as trace amounts of medications to which a person could be allergic
  • delayed medical treatment, if a person believes that urine can treat their ailment
  • irritation and burning of wounds in the mouth or throat

Summary

Drinking urine will not improve a person's health. In some cases, it may even worsen health issues.

Anyone seeking natural remedies should consult a doctor or another healthcare professional who is knowledgeable about the subject.

When access to water is scarce, it is important to seek out a more healthful source, such as clear rainwater, condensation, or water in food, especially water-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables.

Drinking urine may make dehydration worse and intensify any side effects.

Related coverage

Is it safe to drink raw water? Drinking raw water is a relatively new health phenomenon, but are the rumors about its health benefits true, or is it dangerous? Find out here. Read now
Everything you need to know about electrolytes Many automatic processes in the body run on small electric currents, and electrolytes provide this charge. Electrolytes are present throughout the nerves, tissues, and muscles. We need a balance of several types of electrolytes to function. Learn how to achieve this balance, and what can diminish electrolytes here. Read now
What are the health benefits of beetroot juice? Beetroot juice contains plenty of healthful vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Drinking beetroot juice could provide several health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure and reducing inflammation. In this article, we discuss the health benefits, nutrition, and side effects of beetroot juice. Read now
Fifteen benefits of drinking water Drinking water is often overlooked as a necessary part of staying healthy. The body and blood are largely made of water, and so we need a lot of fluid to function. Consequences of not drinking enough include urinary infections and kidney stones. Find out here how drinking enough water helps the body function. Read now
Everything you need to know about salmonella Salmonella refers to a group of bacteria that infect the intestinal tract. The illness can result in typhoid fever, food poisoning, or gastroenteritis. Symptoms include abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, and they tend to appear within 12–72 hours of consuming contaminated water or food. Learn more here. Read now
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine
Urology / Nephrology

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Villines, Zawn. "Does drinking urine have any real health benefits?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 29 Oct. 2019. Web.
    30 Oct. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326830.php>

    APA
    Villines, Z. (2019, October 29). "Does drinking urine have any real health benefits?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine

Scroll to top