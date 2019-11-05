If you buy something through a link on this page, we may earn a small commission. How this works. A yeast infection develops when Candida fungi, which is a type of yeast, grow uncontrollably on the surface of the skin or in mucous membranes inside the body. People can develop yeast infections anywhere inside or outside of their body, including the mouth, throat, vagina, penis, or anus. An anal yeast infection often causes intense and persistent anal itching, also called pruritus ani. People can treat anal yeast infections with over-the-counter (OTC) antifungals or prescription medication. Keep reading to learn more about the symptoms, causes, treatments, and risk factors associated with anal yeast infections.

Symptoms Share on Pinterest A person with an anal yeast infection may experience intense and persistent itching. An anal yeast infection occurs when an overgrowth of Candida fungi develops in the anus. People who have an anal yeast infection may experience the following symptoms: intense and persistent itching

burning sensation

occasional discharge from the anus

skin changes, such as red or irritated skin

soreness, bleeding, or pain from scratching An anal yeast infection can spread to the penis or vagina.

Causes The Candida bacteria responsible for yeast infections live on the surface of the skin, inside the gastrointestinal tract, and in the vagina. Normal concentrations of Candida do not cause symptoms. However, an overgrowth of Candida can lead to yeast infections on the skin or inside the mucous membranes of the: mouth

throat

vagina

head of the penis

anus Candida thrive in warm, moist environments. Wearing tight or restrictive clothing can create conditions that encourage the growth of Candida fungi. Excess Candida in the intestines can travel to the anal canal, which may result in an anal yeast infection. Although yeast infections can affect the genitals, doctors do not consider them to be sexually transmitted diseases. However, people can develop or transmit an anal yeast infection if they have anal sex with a partner who has an anal yeast infection without using a condom or another barrier contraceptive.

Treatment The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) states that yeast infections are rarely severe in healthy people. Treatment for yeast infections varies depending on the severity of the infection. A doctor may recommend OTC medication for mild to moderate yeast infections. These can include: clotrimazole (Canesten, Lotrimin)

miconazole (Monistat)

boric acid suppositories

butoconazole (Mycelex, Butoconazole Nitrate) Although many OTC yeast infection medications specifically target vaginal infections, people can safely use them to treat anal yeast infections as well. A doctor may prescribe stronger treatments for people who have severe or chronic yeast infections that do not respond to regular medications. Prescription medication for anal yeast infections include: nystatin (Mycostatin, Nystop)

diflucan (Fluconazole)

terconazole (Terazol) Although rare, a yeast infection can progress into a systemic infection that spreads to the membranes surrounding organs, such as the heart or the brain. Doctors can treat systemic candidiasis with oral or intravenous (IV) antifungal medications.

Risk reduction People can reduce their risk of developing anal yeast infections by: practicing proper bathroom hygiene

avoiding the use of scented hygiene products on the genital and anal areas

washing after swimming and exercising

using condoms and dental dams during sexual intercourse

wearing breathable underwear and loose fitting clothing

maintaining a healthy body weight

eating a balanced diet low in refined sugar and carbohydrates People may have a higher risk for Candida overgrowth and yeast infections if they: have a weakened immune system

have diabetes

have obesity

frequently use antibiotics

When to see a doctor People may want to contact a healthcare provider if they have symptoms of an anal yeast infection that last for several weeks. People who do receive treatment recommendations from a healthcare provide, but do not experience noticeable improvements within 1–2 weeks should contact their doctor. People should also contact a doctor if they experience: bleeding or unusual discharge from the anus

fever

chills

low blood pressure

fast heart rate

rapid or shallow breathing