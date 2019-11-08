New research examines the psychological effects of punishment based training on companion dogs and finds that such training methods are detrimental to the welfare of the dogs, both in the short and long term. Share on Pinterest A new study explains why punishing your dog, by yelling, for example, may not be a good idea. What is the best way to get dogs to stop chewing on the carpet, peeing on the floor, and barking at the doorbell? Some dog owners tend to punish their pets by yelling or otherwise reprimanding them verbally, but research shows that these and other negative methods, though effective, can raise stress levels in the animals. In fact, a previous review of 17 studies that looked at the effects of different training methods on dogs found that aversive training methods, such as punishment, are in no way more effective than positive reinforcement methods. The same review also found that aversive training and punishment can endanger a dog’s physical and mental health. However, the older studies in the analysis mostly included police dogs and dogs bred in laboratories for research. Few studies have looked at pet dogs, and now, researchers have aimed to rectify this by examining the effects of routine punishments on 92 companion dogs. Ana Catarina Vieira de Castro, Ph.D., from the University of Porto, in Portugal, is the lead author of the study, which appears on the server bioRxiv ahead of print.

Testing the short term effects of punishment De Castro and the team started from the hypothesis that dogs trained using an aversive method would display more behavioral and physiological markers of stress. Secondly, the researchers believed that these dogs would make more “pessimistic” judgments in cognitive bias tests. The researchers recruited 42 dogs from training schools that used reward based methods to encourage good behavior. In these schools, dogs are rewarded with food or play for good behavior. The team also recruited 50 dogs from aversive programs, where yelling and leash-jerking are routine elements of training. De Castro and colleagues filmed the dogs during training and took saliva samples before and after three training sessions. The videos revealed that the dogs displayed more signs of stress, such as lip licking and yawning, and appeared to be more tense. Such indicators did not show up among reward-trained dogs. Furthermore, saliva tests showed raised levels of cortisol after the aversive training sessions, whereas the dogs in the reward training programs did not show any changes in cortisol.