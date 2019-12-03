The lymphatic system is a network of organs and tissues that helps support immunity. The lymph nodes are tiny, kidney-shaped structures that act as filters within this system. Their role is to trap and kill viruses and bacteria before these pathogens can return to the bloodstream. Lymph nodes exist in different areas of the body, including the neck, or "cervical," region. Nodes in this area are called "cervical lymph nodes." Sometimes, the cervical lymph nodes may swell. This article outlines the potential causes of this swelling, as well as information on treatment options and when to see a doctor.

Symptoms Share on Pinterest An infection is a possible cause of swollen cervical lymph nodes. Cervical lymph nodes are located in the sides and back of the neck. These glands are usually very small. However, when a lymph node is greater than 1 centimeter in diameter, it is enlarged. The cervical lymph nodes sit deep inside the neck. For this reason, most people without medical training are unable to feel them, even when they are swollen. However, a doctor may be able to feel one or more bumps beneath the skin when examining the neck region. In some cases, a person with swollen cervical lymph nodes may experience pain and swelling in the neck area.

Diagnosis A doctor can usually detect a swollen cervical lymph node by feeling a person's neck. Additional tests are often necessary to determine the size of the node and whether or not any other lymph nodes are swollen. Diagnosing the exact cause of the swollen lymph nodes can be more difficult. To aid the diagnosis, a doctor will ask about the person's symptoms and medical history. They may also order the following diagnostic tests: blood tests

throat culture

CT scan

X-rays If necessary, the doctor may also perform a biopsy of the cervical lymph nodes to check for the presence of cancer cells.

Treatments The treatment options for swollen lymph nodes depend on the underlying cause, as outlined below: Infectious causes A swollen lymph node usually occurs as a result of infection. In such cases, the lymph node should return to its normal size once the infection has cleared. Swollen lymph nodes typically do not require treatment unless they are painful. However, if the symptoms are bothersome, the following home remedies may help: applying a warm compress several times per day to ease the soreness

taking over-the-counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications to reduce discomfort

getting plenty of rest, which helps the body fight off the infection If symptoms persist or worsen despite home treatment, a person should see their doctor. The doctor may prescribe antibiotics to help clear the underlying infection. Cancer Share on Pinterest Chemotherapy and radiation therapy are possible treatments for lymphoma.

Image credit: Coronation Dental Specialty Group, 2009. The treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma depend on several factors, including: the type of lymphoma a person has

the stage the cancer is at

the person's overall health Some potential treatment options include: chemotherapy

radiation therapy

immunotherapy HIV A person with HIV may receive antiretroviral medications to help keep the virus under control. These drugs work by reducing the amount of the virus in a person's blood and bodily fluids.

When to see a doctor In most cases, swollen cervical lymph nodes indicate that the body is fighting an infection. Treatment is not usually necessary, since the node should return to its normal size once the infection clears. However, a person should see a doctor if there are no other obvious signs of infection present. This could indicate that the swelling is due to another cause, such as cancer or HIV. The following symptoms should prompt a person to see their doctor: pain and swelling that lasts for longer than a few days

additional symptoms, such as fever, unexpected weight loss, or fatigue

a swollen cervical lymph node that is hard and painless

a rapid change in the size of the lymph node

swelling in more than one area of lymph nodes, such as in the neck and the groin