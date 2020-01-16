Cannabidiol (CBD) is available in many forms, including oils, tablets, and creams. The ideal dosages vary depending on both its form and usage. There is little research, though, so doctors are not yet able to confirm the safe, beneficial dosages for each use. CBD is an active ingredient in the cannabis plant. Products that contain CBD may provide some health benefits, but they can also pose risks. The CBD market is growing at a fast rate, and the body of research is expanding. However, there is still confusion about the laws, how to use CBD, and its safety and effectiveness. CBD products are legal, though their legal status varies among states. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not control most CBD products. As a result, the quality, amount of CBD per dose, and safety of the products can vary dramatically, and it is difficult to calculate an optimal dosage. This article looks at the dosages of CBD, including the research into which dosages are safe and effective, as well as the possible risks of using CBD products.

Factors that may influence dosage Several factors may influence the dosage that people can take. Depending on the medical condition or the reason why a person is taking CBD, they will need a different dosage. Some people need high dosages to control epilepsy, whereas smaller dosages may be effective for anxiety. Another factor that people should consider before using CBD is their weight. In many clinical trials and when using Epidiolex, doctors calculate a dose per kg of body weight. People who weigh less should, therefore, take lower dosages than people who weigh more. Alcohol and other central nervous system depressants may increase the sedation effect of CBD. People who use other medications that can cause drowsiness should avoid or lower their dosage of CBD. Before mixing alcohol and other medications with CBD, a person should ask their doctor whether it is safe. People must also consider the dosage in each form of CBD. A capsule of CBD has a specific dosage, but the dosage of oral solutions depends on the volume. For example, a CBD solution containing 25 mg per milliliter (ml) can provide 125 mg if a person takes a full teaspoon, which equates to 5 ml.

Possible side effects of CBD The data on the safety of CBD are limited. The data that are available point to possible risks that people must consider before taking CBD for any reason. Some side effects of CBD are noticeable, including: drowsiness or other changes in alertness

digestive issues, such as diarrhea and decreased appetite

changes in mood, such as irritability and agitation Other side effects can happen without people being aware of the cause, such as: liver failure

interactions with other medications

injuries that result from mixing alcohol or other depressants and CBD