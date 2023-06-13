Share on Pinterest Could recent findings open up new research avenues for ALS treatments? Image credit: Jupiterimages/Getty Images. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have discovered a link between an ancient protein with virus-like characteristics, called PEG10, and the development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

PEG10, primarily known for its role in placental development, has been found to accumulate in excessive amounts in ALS patients’ spinal cord tissue, potentially disrupting communication between brain and nerve cells.

These new findings may help identify novel pathways to develop new treatments that could target the underlying cause of ALS, potentially paving the way for improved patient outcomes. Every year in the United States, an average of 5,000 people receive a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive disease that affects the nervous system by damaging nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The condition gradually deprives people of their capacity to speak, move, eat, and breathe. There are only a few medications available that can moderately delay its advancement and no cure currently exists. Now, researchers have identified a link between an ancient protein with virus-like characteristics, primarily recognized for its crucial role in facilitating placental development, with the development of the disease. The study, published in eLife, found elevated levels of PEG10 in the nerve tissue of ALS patients, suggesting it can alter cellular behavior, thereby playing a role in the development of ALS.

Ancient virus-like protein The study of the human genome has found that a significant portion of the human genome consists of remnants of viral DNA and similar virus-like entities called transposons. These genetic elements are remnants of viruses and parasites that infected our primate ancestors approximately 30–50 million years ago. While some viruses, like HIV, are recognized for their ability to infect cells and cause diseases, others have undergone a process of domestication similar to wolves losing their fangs. These domesticated retrotransposons have lost their capacity to replicate but have persisted through generations, influencing human evolution and health. One such domesticated retrotransposon is PEG10, short for paternally expressed gene 10 . Research suggests that PEG10 played a pivotal role in facilitating the development of placental tissue in mammals, which was a critical milestone in human evolutionary history. However, when PEG10 becomes excessively abundant in inappropriate locations, it has the potential to contribute to the onset of certain diseases, including certain cancers and a rare neurological disorder called Angelman syndrome, according to studies .

First study to establish PEG10 and ALS link In this new study, researchers revealed that ALS patients have high levels of PEG10 in their spinal cord tissue, where it likely disrupts the mechanisms responsible for communication between brain and nerve cells. The researchers note that the accumulation of PEG10 appears to be a characteristic feature of ALS. Dr. Alexandra Whiteley, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder and senior author of the study, explained the background to Medical News Today: “Mutations in many genes can cause ALS, and UBQLN2 is one of them. We found that when UBQLN2 is mutated, the strange virus-like protein called PEG10 accumulates in the cell. PEG10 looks like a virus, but it’s a human gene. Stranger still, we found that PEG10 behaves like a virus, too. It can form a virus-like particle, and it cleaves itself into smaller pieces like some viruses do. We found that one of those pieces moves into the nucleus and changes gene expression in the cell; specifically, genes involved in neuron function and communication.” “These data represent a new potential pathway of disease where PEG10 may contribute to neuron dysfunction through these virus-like actions,” Dr. Whiteley explained. “And perhaps most importantly, we found that PEG10 protein levels are high in both UBQLN2-mediated, as well as sporadic ALS tissue samples compared to healthy individuals,” Dr. Whiteley said.

‘A significant finding’ Dr. Mo Janson, a doctor and medical content creator at Welzo, not involved in this research, told MNT that this research “provides valuable insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying ALS, specifically the role of UBQLN2 and its regulation of the retrotransposon PEG10.” “The identification of PEG10 as a contributor to ALS through its influence on gene expression and axon remodeling is a significant finding,” Dr. Janson said. “This study adds to our understanding of the complex pathogenesis of ALS and highlights the importance of investigating non-coding elements and retrotransposons in neurodegenerative diseases,” he added. Dr. Santosh Kesari, a neurologist, neuro-oncologist, and director of neuro-oncology at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, also not involved in the study, agreed, saying that “this paper opens a new mechanism of how hereditary ALS due to mutations in UBQLN2 can lead to accumulation of PEG10, which leads to neuronal dysfunction.”