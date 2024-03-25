Share on Pinterest Researchers say walking and other exercise can help maintain healthy cholesterol function. Sergey Narevskih/Stocksy Researchers report that prolonged inactivity can affect people differently, based on their age.

They say the effects of a sedentary lifestyle include reduced insulin function as well as the loss of lean muscle and bone mass.

Experts say it’s important to understand the biology behind these changes so new targeted therapies can be developed. Prolonged physical inactivity could affect people differently based on their age, according to a study conducted at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Trevor Romsdahl, who led the study, presented the research at Discover BMB, the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology’s annual meeting. In the findings, which haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal, Romsdahl noted that long periods of inactivity can have adverse health effects. These effects include reduced insulin function and loss of lean muscle, bone mass, and strength. Scientists say they are working to better understand the biology behind these changes and develop targeted therapies to reduce the negative consequences of inactivity. According to the World Health Organization , “Physical inactivity is one of the leading risk factors for noncommunicable disease and death worldwide. It increases the risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke and diabetes by 20-30%. It is estimated that four to five million deaths per year could be averted if the global population was more active.”

How cholesterol esters affect overall health The new study centers on cholesteryl esters, which are lipids that regulate lipid metabolism, cellular function, and overall health. They consist of cholesterol molecules bonded with fatty acids. These esters store and transport cholesterol throughout the body. When they don’t function properly, they can contribute to cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders. “It’s important to highlight the difference between ‘cholesterol‘ as known colloquially and in medicine, and cholesterol ester, which is a different biochemical entity, said Dr. Mary Greene, a cardiologist at Manhattan Cardiology in New York who was not involved in the study. “‘Cholesterol’ – the un-esterified form when found in the blood – is biologically active and can have a cytotoxic effect, whereas cholesterol ester is a means of transporting these building blocks of cellular repair in the blood plasma. Cholesterol in the blood is bound to lipoproteins, which shields the cytotoxic effects,” Greene explained to Medical News Today.